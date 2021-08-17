Organic Valley Partners with Award-Winning Cookbook Author and Blogger Molly Yeh to Ease Parents' Back-To-School Mealtime Stress

LA FARGE, Wis., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that crazy back-to-school time, and due to the pandemic, getting into a new routine will be more challenging than ever before. Busy schedules don't leave a lot of time for dinner or grocery shopping, so Organic Valley announced today a partnership with Food Network personality, award-winning cookbook author, blogger and mom Molly Yeh to provide parents some much needed relief during this stressful back to school season.

Organic Valley will be selecting 100 parents from across the U.S. and delivering them a free meal kit featuring a new signature hotdish recipe created by Molly. Molly's Easy Cheesy Garden Hotdish uses simple, clean ingredients to help create a wholesome and nutritious meal the entire family will love.

"Back-to-school is always hectic, so there's nothing more important than finding time at the end of the day for dinner. And it's the perfect time to incorporate wholesome nutritious ingredients into recipes, such as the products from Organic Valley," said Yeh. "My Easy Cheesy Garden Hotdish is an easy one-pan comforting hotdish that is both easy to make and will be a family favorite with melty, delicious cheese and polka dots of sliced potatoes."

Winners will also receive a supply of coupons to stock their refrigerators with a one month supply of Organic Valley products to ease their mealtime stress.

"In conversations with parents, we kept hearing that they were dreading the stress of going back to school," said Jaclyn Cardin, Vice President of Integrated Brand Marketing, Organic Valley. "As a cooperative of more than 1,700 family farmers we know first-hand the value of family dinner time and wanted to step up to give parents a break by taking dinner off their plate and do what we do best - provide delicious, organic food."

The "We Got Your Back to School' Sweepstakes" runs from August 15 - September 30, 2021 where 100 winners will get Molly Yeh's Easy Cheesy Garden Hotdish meal kit plus a month's supply of Organic Valley coupons good for any Organic Valley product. To enter for a chance to win, visit https://www.organicvalley.coop/promotions/giveaway/. No purchase is required.

