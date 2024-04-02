Organic Valley® Stringles® Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Snack Awards

LA FARGE, Wis., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley – America's largest organic farmer-owned cooperative – announced today that its Stringles® mozzarella string cheese was named a winner in the "Protein-Packed Favorites" category in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Snack Awards. The full list of winners is available online at goodhousekeeping.com/snackawards2024 .

Organic Valley Stringles mozzarella string cheese are second to none as a delicious and protein-packed dairy snack for on-the-go enjoyment! Crafted with high-quality, organic ingredients, Stringles are loved for their creamy, stringy texture and premium flavor profile, making them an ideal snack for children and adults. With a fresh, milky, mild mozzarella taste and just the right hint of saltiness, Stringles are a vegetarian-friendly option packed with 7 grams of protein per serving to help satisfy hunger cravings. Conveniently packaged for individual consumption, they serve as an energizing treat suitable for the entire family at lunchtime, playtime, or on long car rides.

For Good Housekeeping's Best Snack Awards, Good Housekeeping's in-house registered dietitian and team of food and nutrition experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute's Nutrition Lab rigorously analyzed ingredient lists, nutrition fact labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles of hundreds of snacks to find the best of the best. Consumer testers weighed in on taste and provided additional real-life analysis. The choices focus on innovative snacks in the food space that meet the Good Housekeeping nutritional criteria (including caps on per-serving calories, sugar and sodium).

"Not only were we impressed with the premium taste and texture of Organic Valley Stringles, but the brand's commitment to quality is what really stood out in our evaluation," said Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CDN, Good Housekeeping Nutrition Director. "As a cooperative, the brand is owned by small family farms that take pride in quality animal care and ensuring a more sustainable food system for generations to come."

Organic Valley Stringles are USDA certified organic and crafted with care from high quality, organic dairy from small family farms that never use antibiotics, toxic chemicals, synthetic hormones or GMOs. Organic Valley Stringles are a versatile product that can be eaten on its own, or enjoyed on salads, in wraps, or with fruit and crackers. Take your snack time to the next level with Organic Valley Stringles!

Organic Valley products are ethically sourced from small family farms and consumers can feel good knowing that when they choose Organic Valley – including Stringles mozzarella string cheese – they are helping protect where our food comes from.

Organic Valley Stringles are available at grocers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a pack of eight individually-wrapped sticks. Consumers can also find Organic Valley Stringles near them using the store locator tool.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.

