Organic Whey Protein Market: North America to Occupy 49% Market Share | Nutraceuticals Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Jun 28, 2022, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic whey protein market size is set to grow by USD 292.37 million from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.3%. 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for organic whey protein in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The rise in consumer awareness of the benefits of organic whey proteins, the availability of a wide range of organic whey protein products such as nutraceuticals and protein bars, and the presence of major retailers will facilitate the organic whey protein market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Organic Whey Protein Market: Drivers
- The key factor driving the global organic whey protein industry growth is the increasing product launches.
- For instance, in October 2021, Arla Foods Ingredients launched a new protein category called Lacprodan BLG-100 is a pure BLG ingredient with a unique nutritional profile. Produced using a patented new separation technology, it contains 45% more leucine - the main muscle-building amino acid - than commercially available whey protein isolates. Similarly, in October 2021, Keventers partnered with Myprotein to create a unique Whey Protein in Keventers Coffee Flavor.
- The drinks are designed for the everyday milkshake-lovers who love to be fit without the rigors of the gym, the collaboration brings the tastiest, safest, and healthiest whey protein flavor to add to your daily milkshake/smoothie drink, an official statement highlighted. Such factors are expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.
Organic Whey Protein Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the organic whey protein market by Application (Nutraceutical and Food and beverages) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Revenue Generating Segment:
- The organic whey protein market share growth in the nutraceuticals segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- The growing popularity of organic foods and awareness of health and wellness will increase the application of organic whey protein in nutraceuticals, which help support the market growth through this segment.
|
Organic Whey Protein Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 292.37 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.7
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and The Netherlands
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arla Foods amba, Bio Synergy Ltd., ConnOils LLC, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Glanbia plc, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Leprino Foods Co., Milk Specialties Global, Mopro Nutrition LLC, Natural Force Benefit Co., Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, Pro Amino International Inc., Puori ApS, The Carrington Tea Company LLC, The Organic Protein Co., Vital Proteins LLC, and Wheyd Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article