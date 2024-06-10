Organic Wine Market size is set to grow by USD 5.53 billion from 2024-2028, Rising trend of organic wine tourism to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic wine market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.53 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.76% during the forecast period. Rising trend of organic wine tourism is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing distribution of organic wines through duty-free retail stores. However, volatile fuel prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Avondale, Banfi S.r.l., Boutinot Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Casella Wines Pty. Ltd., Charlie and Echo, Concha y Toro, Dry Farm Wines, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Frey Vineyards, Grands Vignobles En Mediterranee SARL, GRANDS VINS JEAN CLAUDE BOISSET, Grgich Hills Estate, Harris Organic Wines, Jackson Family Wines Inc., King Estate Winery, Organic Wine Pty Ltd., Radford Dale Pty Ltd., The Organic Wine Co., and Vintage Roots Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global organic wine market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Organic still wine and Organic sparkling wine), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Avondale, Banfi S.r.l., Boutinot Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Casella Wines Pty. Ltd., Charlie and Echo, Concha y Toro, Dry Farm Wines, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Frey Vineyards, Grands Vignobles En Mediterranee SARL, GRANDS VINS JEAN CLAUDE BOISSET, Grgich Hills Estate, Harris Organic Wines, Jackson Family Wines Inc., King Estate Winery, Organic Wine Pty Ltd., Radford Dale Pty Ltd., The Organic Wine Co., and Vintage Roots Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Organic wines have gained significant attention in duty-free retail markets, particularly at airports. These tax-free purchases offer travelers affordable prices on brands, making duty-free stores a popular choice for wine buying. The trend towards airport retailing is on the rise, with major airports undergoing renovations to accommodate larger retail spaces.

Additional factors, such as early check-ins and flight delays, contribute to the market's growth. Major brand owners' involvement in duty-free retailing enhances their operational efficiency and profitability, ensuring the continued expansion of the organic wine market.

The organic wine market is experiencing significant growth with increasing consumer preference for natural and healthier beverage options. Wines made from organic grapes are in high demand due to their absence of synthetic additives and pesticides.

The trend towards sustainable farming practices and eco-friendly production methods is driving the organic wine industry. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these wines, making it a profitable business opportunity for wineries. The market is seeing innovation with new organic wine brands and varieties being launched regularly. The future looks bright for the organic wine industry with continued consumer interest and government support for organic farming.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global organic wine market faces challenges due to volatile fuel prices, particularly gasoline. Gasoline, derived from crude oil, influences logistics costs and cash flow. Organic wine producers can mitigate risks through commodity derivative hedging tools. Fuel price instability directly increases their operating expenses.

The Organic Wines market faces several challenges. Functions such as production, distribution, and consumer understanding require special attention. Herbicides and pesticides are common in wine production, but organic methods are gaining popularity. However, the cost of organic farming is higher, making it challenging for producers.

Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of organic wines, but the lack of clear labeling and certification standards can make it difficult for them to identify authentic organic wines. Additionally, the high cost of organic wines can limit their accessibility to a wider audience. The challenge for the industry is to find ways to make organic wines more affordable and accessible while maintaining their authenticity and quality.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Organic still wine

1.2 Organic sparkling wine Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Organic still wine- Organic wine market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for healthier and sustainable food options. This trend is driving demand for organic wines, which are produced without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or additives. Major wine producing countries, such as Italy, France, and the United States, are investing in organic vineyards to meet this growing demand. Organic wine sales are expected to continue expanding, making it an attractive business opportunity for wineries and retailers.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Organic Wine Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer interest in healthier and more natural food and beverage options. Unlike conventional wines, organic wines are produced using vinified grapes that are grown in certified organic vineyards without the use of pesticides, fungicides, or chemical fertilizers. The organic certification ensures that the grapes are grown in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner.

Organic wines are available in various types, including red and white, and are packaged in glass bottles or aluminum cans. The use of natural yeasts in the fermentation process adds to the authenticity and naturalness of organic wines. The wine business is responding to this trend by expanding its organic wine offerings, with both red and white organic wines gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Organic Wine Market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of organic wines worldwide. These wines are grown using natural methods and do not involve the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or other chemicals. The organic wine industry is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for healthier and more sustainable food and beverage options.

Factors such as fungicides, terroir, and grape varieties play crucial roles in the organic wine-making process. The market is driven by various trends, including the rise of the millennial generation, the growing popularity of plant-based diets, and the increasing demand for clean-label products. Organic wines offer unique flavors and health benefits, making them a popular choice among consumers. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Organic Still Wine



Organic Sparkling Wine

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio