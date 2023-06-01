Organic Wine Market Size to grow by USD 5,019.97 million from 2022-2027; The growing demand from millennials is notably driving the organic wine market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic wine market size is expected to grow by USD 5,019.97 million during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.57%. The research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. The market has witnessed a neutral impact due to the COVID-19 situation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Wine Market 2023-2027

This organic wine market report covers in detail the market segmentation by product (organic still wine and organic sparkling wine), distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America). South and Middle East and Africa). This also includes a detailed analysis of the drivers, trends and challenges. In addition, the report includes historical market data from 2017 to 2021.

For Complete Insights on COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis and Recovery Analysis of the Organic Wine Market - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Organic Wine Market Segmentation Analysis by Product

Organic still wine

Organic sparkling wine

The organic still wine segment is the largest segment in the organic wine market. It is widely consumed and is an easily available alcoholic drink. These wines are produced by fermentation of grape juice. This report provides an accurate forecast of each segment's share in the organic wine market growth.

Organic Wine Market Regional Analysis

The report includes regional analysis for APAC ( India , China , Japan , and South Korea ), Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy ), North America (US, Canada , Mexico ), South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia ), and MEA ( UAE, Saudi Arabia , Iran ).

, , , and ), ( , , UK, ), (US, , ), ( , , ), and MEA ( UAE, , ). Europe will drive 35% of the growth in the organic wine market. Increase in the number of lounges and bars, owing to the increased spending during social gatherings will drive the market. Another factor driving organic wine market growth in Europe is the increased consumption of alcoholic beverages, such as wines and beers by women. France, Italy , and Germany are the largest markets for organic wine in Europe .

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more - Download a Sample Report

Global Organic Wine Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market for organic wine is anticipated to be driven by the health benefits of wine. Wine intake has a number of health advantages, including the promotion of longevity. When compared to beer or spirit, wine consumption is predicted to have a 34% lower death rate. Wine is also thought to lower the incidence of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Additionally, wine lowers the risk of colon cancer and slows the aging process of the brain.

Leading trends influencing the market

Organic wine tourism is a new trend shaping the organic wine market growth. Wine tourism enables customers to sample the various unique wine varieties that are offered and boosts the volume of sales of both conventional and organic wines. Wine tasting services are provided to customers by well-known suppliers including InVivo and King Estate Winery. The planning of regional, national, and international wine festivals has significantly boosted sales in the sparkling red wine industry worldwide. Additionally, the worldwide wine tourism business has been expanding steadily due to rising consumer affluence, alluring travel destinations, and rising wine consumption.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Government restrictions are making it difficult for the market for organic wine to expand. Production and labeling of organic wine are governed by strict guidelines established by various governing bodies of various governments. The market's expansion may be negatively impacted by these laws. All organic alcoholic beverages sold in the US must adhere to the rules set out by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Board (TTB). All alcoholic beverage labels, according to the TTB, must be approved through the label approval application process (COLA).

New guidelines for the production and labeling of organic wines with the new EU mark were released by the European Union in 2012. The new regulations prohibit the use of sorbic acid, desulphurization, and sulfite.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Organic Wine Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic wine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the organic wine market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the organic wine market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic wine market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The wine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% between 2022 and 2027. The wine market size is forecast to increase by USD 134.59 billion. This wine market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), product (red, fortified, white, and sparkling), and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% between 2022 and 2027. The wine market size is forecast to increase by USD 134.59 billion. This wine market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), product (red, fortified, white, and sparkling), and geography ( , APAC, , , and and ). The craft vodka market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 760.09 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (large craft distiller, medium craft distiller, and small craft distiller), distribution channel (on-trade channel and off-trade channel), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Organic Wine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,019.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, France, Italy, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avondale, Banfi S.r.l., Boutinot Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Casella Wines Pty. Ltd., Charlie and Echo, Dry Farm Wines, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Frey Vineyards, Grands Vignobles En Mediterranee SARL, GRANDS VINS JEAN CLAUDE BOISSET, Grgich Hills Estate, Harris Organic Wines, Jackson Family Wines Inc., King Estate Winery, Organic Wine Pty Ltd., Radford Dale Pty Ltd., The Organic Wine Co., Vina Concha y Toro SA, and Vintage Roots Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global organic wine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global organic wine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Organic still wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic still wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic still wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Organic still wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Organic still wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Organic sparkling wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Organic sparkling wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Organic sparkling wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Organic sparkling wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Organic sparkling wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Avondale

Exhibit 111: Avondale - Overview



Exhibit 112: Avondale - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Avondale - Key offerings

12.4 Banfi S.r.l.

Exhibit 114: Banfi S.r.l. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Banfi S.r.l. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Banfi S.r.l. - Key offerings

12.5 Boutinot Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Boutinot Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Boutinot Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Boutinot Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Bronco Wine Co.

Exhibit 120: Bronco Wine Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bronco Wine Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bronco Wine Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Casella Wines Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Casella Wines Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Casella Wines Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Casella Wines Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Charlie and Echo

Exhibit 126: Charlie and Echo - Overview



Exhibit 127: Charlie and Echo - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Charlie and Echo - Key offerings

12.9 Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Exhibit 129: Emiliana Organic Vineyards - Overview



Exhibit 130: Emiliana Organic Vineyards - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Emiliana Organic Vineyards - Key offerings

12.10 Grands Vignobles En Mediterranee SARL

Exhibit 132: Grands Vignobles En Mediterranee SARL - Overview



Exhibit 133: Grands Vignobles En Mediterranee SARL - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Grands Vignobles En Mediterranee SARL - Key offerings

12.11 GRANDS VINS JEAN CLAUDE BOISSET

Exhibit 135: GRANDS VINS JEAN CLAUDE BOISSET - Overview



Exhibit 136: GRANDS VINS JEAN CLAUDE BOISSET - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: GRANDS VINS JEAN CLAUDE BOISSET - Key offerings

12.12 Harris Organic Wines

Exhibit 138: Harris Organic Wines - Overview



Exhibit 139: Harris Organic Wines - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Harris Organic Wines - Key offerings

12.13 Jackson Family Wines Inc.

Exhibit 141: Jackson Family Wines Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Jackson Family Wines Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Jackson Family Wines Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 King Estate Winery

Exhibit 144: King Estate Winery - Overview



Exhibit 145: King Estate Winery - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: King Estate Winery - Key offerings

12.15 Organic Wine Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Organic Wine Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Organic Wine Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Organic Wine Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 The Organic Wine Co.

Exhibit 150: The Organic Wine Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: The Organic Wine Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: The Organic Wine Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Vina Concha y Toro SA

y Toro SA Exhibit 153: Vina Concha y Toro SA - Overview

y Toro SA - Overview

Exhibit 154: Vina Concha y Toro SA - Product / Service

y Toro SA - Product / Service

Exhibit 155: Vina Concha y Toro SA - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio