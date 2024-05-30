OrganiCare Appoints Janet Carter Smith as Vice President of Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OrganiCare, a leading provider of natural and scientifically proven effective healthcare products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Carter Smith as Vice President of Sales. In her new role, Janet will be leading our current Retailer partnerships including Walmart, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, while also spearheading the strategic expansion of distribution for OrganiCare's flagship brands, FemiClear and CUROXEN, across major drug, mass, and grocery retailers.

Janet brings over 20 years of experience in sales within the consumer healthcare industry. With a proven track record of driving revenue growth and building strong partnerships with retail partners, she is well-equipped to lead OrganiCare's sales team to new heights.

"Janet's appointment comes at a crucial time for OrganiCare as we focus on accelerating the availability of FemiClear products in key retail channels," said Caroline Goodner, CEO of OrganiCare. "Her wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy forward and further establishing FemiClear as a leading provider of vaginal health solutions."

The FemiClear product line addresses various intimate health concerns. FemiClear Genital Herpes Symptoms ointment offers a natural solution for managing outbreaks, while FemiClear Yeast Infection offers quick relief from itching and vaginal discharge. For women dealing with vaginal odor and discomfort, FemiClear offers a product for Bacterial Vaginosis Symptoms. Daily hygiene is supported by FemiClear's feminine washes, which help maintain a healthy vaginal environment and feminine pH.

Prior to joining OrganiCare, Janet held several senior leadership positions at prominent consumer health companies, where she successfully led sales teams and developed innovative strategies to optimize product distribution and market penetration.

"I am thrilled to join OrganiCare and be a part of the team dedicated to delivering highly efficacious, natural products in feminine health, sexual wellness, oral care, and first aid categories," said Carter Smith. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to expand the reach of FemiClear & CUROXEN, grow our Retailer partnerships, and to drive meaningful growth for the organization."

About OrganiCare: Based in Austin, TX, OrganiCare was founded in January 2016 by three serial entrepreneurs, Caroline Goodner, David Shockley, and Franco Papa, each with their own incredible track record of business success. OrganiCare has two brands, FemiClear, all-natural "down there care," and CUROXEN, for first aid and oral health.

About FemiClear: Since 2019, FemiClear has been committed to transforming intimate health, offering natural solutions that prioritize your well-being. Join the revolution and experience the natural power of FemiClear for restored confidence, comfort, and control.

To learn more about OrganiCare's disruptive products, visit us at femiclear.com.

SOURCE OrganiCare