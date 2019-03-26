OrganicaWorld ® Expands Its Manufacturing Operations to Offer Private Label Finished Goods Formulated with their Exclusive Strands of USA Farm Direct CBD Oils

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnerships are underway as Organicaworld expands its farm direct CBD private label production to major US brands. OrganicaWorld in in talks with several major brands of beverages, skincare, and daily use items. Companies are wanting to incorporate genuine USA grown CBD with absolute traceability to the farm source. OrganicaWorld's primary focus is producing the highest quality CBD oil with absolute traceability. They control the quality of the plant from seed to harvest and have the scientists on hand to nourish the plant into production to ensure absolute quality control of the finished CBD products. The result is high quality farm direct CBD oil. Without any middle men involved, not only is the quality streamlined, but the price remains lower to consumers. OrganicaWorld commits to only selling their products direct to consumers through online sales, farm market vendors nationwide, in their farm to table retail stores and through private label contract partnerships. Buying CBD waters, oils and consumer goods direct from the farm that grew and harvested it, is the next step of evolution in the marketplace. Consumers are demanding traceability and OrganicaWorld has every process in place to roll out the end user products.

OrganicaWorld Farm To Table Markets offer the next evolution of retail food chains. OrganicaWorld is a Co-OP offering farm direct retail venues for vegetables, fruits, herbs, cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals, including living ancient greens. OrganicaWorld grows a vast array of herbs and ancient greens. OrganicaWorld to sell direct through CO-OP retail farm stores. OrganicaWorld is currently in negotiations with a large food retail chain to expand its stores in Southeastern States in the USA OrganicaWorld is a world leader of organic growing techniques and greenhouse technologies. OrganicaWorld produces industrial hemp from seed to harvest. OrganicaWorld is now equipped with state-of-the-manufacturing to produce finished daily use consumer goods on a mass scale incorporating their exclusive CBD oils. The OranicaWorld CBD strands are contract grown throughout the USA in large contracts with American Farmers. OrganicaWorld offers its CBD formulations private label.

With seeds and plantlets produced on a large scale in their 350,000 square foot greenhouses, OrganicaWorld can control the quality of the seed and jumpstart the grow process to create healthy 90 day grow cycles of high quality industrial hemp in the fields. With the help and commitment of American farmers nationwide, Organicaworld is able to supply the seed, the nutrients and the organic growing technologies to produce the healthiest plants and largest output of controlled production of industrial hemp. With large tracts of land going into contract, American farmers are given a new opportunity to flourish. These farmers make more money than they would with their traditional crops and have a guaranteed buyer upon harvest. Although OrganicaWorld is primarily contracting farms in Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Alabama, California and Oregon, interest has accrued nationwide. OrganicaWorld has plans in place so every part of the industrial hemp plant can be utilized toward the production of finished goods with absolute quality and traceability from farm to consumer.

Expanding in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries, OrganicaWorld has a farm market that puts a new spin on the retail of healthy living. This model, proven effective, will branch out into Southeastern states, allowing OrganicaWorld to reach into the retail sector to sell everything from living plants, including ancient strands and heirloom varieties to vibrant non-gmo and organic produce direct to consumer. Negotiations are currently underway with a major retail food chain to take on OrganicaWorld markets as the next generation of true farm to table retail CO-OPS that bring healthy living to life in every small community with hands on growing classes, ancient nutraceutical courses, and active cosmeceuticals that make retail a hands on experience. These farm stores offer high quality in a small amount of space and eliminate the majority of processed foods that are excessively found in the giant retail conglomerates. Growing not only CBD oil, but a variety of ancient herbal greens is the way of the future for healthy living.

