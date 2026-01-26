Organicville Gets a Fresh Makeover and Tasty Upgrades!

This beloved collection of organic, plant-based condiments, dressings, and marinades gets a refresh including a new line-up of no-seed oil dressings with popular flavors people love.

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organicville is coming in hot this new year with a brand refresh full of good vibes, great taste and an all-organic line-up of products spanning on-trend dressings, condiments, marinades and more. Proudly part of the Litehouse Foods family and 100% employee owned, Organicville is crafted by people who care deeply about quality and take personal pride in every bottle. For over 20 years, Organicville has been all about making it easier for people to eat organically, and that brand promise has never mattered more as the company launches a refreshed line-up of salad dressings free of seed oils and tasty eats more savory than ever.

Rachel Kruse, founder of Organicville, explained, "My goal was to provide affordable organic options for different dietary needs. Over twenty years later, I'm proud this mission continues as we expand our reach nationwide."

What's Shakin' up?

Goodbye, Seed Oils: Organicville dressings are now made with no seed oils (soy, canola, sunflower), so you can enjoy the same delicious flavors you've always loved.

Fresh, Modern Vibes: Bold colors and an irresistible look to help these delectable products pop off the shelf. The new look and feel celebrates Organicville's passion for goodness inside and outside the bottles.

The full line-up of revitalized Organicville products and categories include:

Organicville Dressings contain No Seed Oils and No Added Sugar. Additionally, all Organicville products are Certified Organic and Non-GMO.

"Organicville has been serving consumers for over 20 years, and watching their needs evolve. It is important for us to listen to our fans and respond with exactly what they want," said Meryl Winslow, Organicville Brand Manager. "We know people are seeking less sugar in their diets and there's growing sentiment around seed oils. We ensured our existing fans came with us on our refresh journey, whether that meant trying the new dressing or reviewing the new packaging. 'Good enough' was never going to cut it. We wanted to give them something genuinely delicious and we're confident we did just that."

Organicville products are available now at Whole Foods and Sprouts grocery stores across the United States and will be coming to at your local Albertsons/Safeway stores in May. They are also available for purchase on Amazon . To find a store near you, visit https://www.organicville.com/store-locator/

About Organicville:

Organicville was born in 2004 from the simple idea of pairing organic lettuce with equally organic dressings, using family recipes to create flavorful options that make organic living both exciting and accessible. Today, as part of Litehouse Foods, Organicville continues its mission to make organic living easy and exciting. Founded over 60 years ago in Hope, Idaho, Litehouse Foods is a leader in salad dressings, dips, sauces, and more, with manufacturing in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. Its brands include Litehouse, Organicville, Sky Valley, and Veggiecraft. Proudly 100% employee-owned, Litehouse is committed to quality and innovation. As Employee-Owners, we take pride in what we make, the partnerships we nurture, and the future we're building together. And just as importantly, we appreciate what every person contributes - because it takes all of us to do what we do. Visit https://www.litehousefoods.com/ for more information.

