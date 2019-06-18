Organigram becomes exclusive Canadian supplier of Feather Company's design-patented vaporizer hardware and technology

Organigram, through the Edison Cannabis Co . brand, has an exclusive license to Feather's proprietary vaporizer pen technology and form factor. The relationship will also allow Organigram to represent Feather across Canada from a commercial perspective. This agreement reflects both companies' commitment to transformative thinking a­­nd unique customer experiences.

"A successful recreational cannabis market requires that licensed producers and their partners continually reimagine the cannabis experience," says Ray Gracewood, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Organigram. "It is critical for Organigram to find unique ways to offer customers the kind of value that will help differentiate our brands. The future is in providing unique opportunities for customers to explore the product."

Feather's technology and hardware offers Organigram's Edison brand a unique, proprietary delivery mechanism for discerning and sophisticated consumers and will compliment the companies recently announced partnership with PAX, a leader in closed-loop vaporizable technology offered through the PAX Era product line.

"We are thrilled to be working with Organigram", says Patrick Lehoux, CEO, Feather. "As patients, enthusiasts and advocates for the cannabis community, we are committed to applying our diverse skills to produce the best experience for consumers. Our partnership with Organigram opens new and exciting opportunities for us to do just that. We believe in the Edison brand and Organigram's best-in-class facility ensures that we are partnered with a team committed to producing a consistent, premium product."

"Organigram has been proud to offer our customers high quality products they can depend on," says Gracewood. "Next, we want them to also depend on our ability to surprise and delight them with new thinking and novel products and technology."

Organigram has secured cannabis distribution arrangements across Canada, in all ten provinces. The Company plans to approach all ten provinces with Feather's disposable and cartridge-based units.



About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Ankr Organics, Trailer Park Buds and Trailblazer. Organigram's primary facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

About Feather Company Ltd.

Feather Company Ltd. is a lifestyle design brand. We believe that good design combined with quality cannabis makes for great intuitive experiences. Our mission is simple, we make great products that elevate the everyday, one person and one moment at a time. With offices in Toronto, Sudbury and Ottawa, our multidisciplinary teams include brand, product design, research & development and marketing.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

