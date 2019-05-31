Organigram Receives Organic Certification for Recreational Cannabis

MONCTON, NB, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ – Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSXV: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the "Company" or "Organigram"), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce its recreational cannabis plants and growing processes have been certified organic with Pro-Cert Organic Systems Ltd. ("Pro-Cert").

Pro-Cert is one of North America's foremost certification bodies and is accredited by IOAS to provide third party certification to the Canadian Organic Standards. As a licensed producer of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis, Organigram is one of the most experienced organic producers in the industry. Organigram has worked closely with Pro-Cert to achieve the certification.

"We know that there is a significant consumer demand for organic cannabis products," says Greg Engel, CEO Organigram. "We have been proud to offer our medical customers access to organic strains and are excited to be able to expand our offering to adult recreational consumers who value organic options."

The Pro-Cert certification fortifies Organigram's organic strategy and product offering, complementing the Company's existing organic certification with EcoCert, who currently certifies the organic process for its medical products. The Company has been successfully producing organic medical cannabis and the option has proven to be one of the Company's most popular strains for medical patients.

The Pro-Cert certification also enables the Company to formalize its plans for the launch of ANKR Organics into the recreational marketplace, Organigram's line of organic flower and organic edible extract oils.

"The ANKR brand reflects Organigram's commitment to organic excellence, a responsiveness to the market and consumer preferences, and an understanding of the drivers of our future growth," says Engel. "Organigram's organic offering brings together the best of what we know about organic cultivation and product development and adds another high-quality offering to our product portfolio."

ANKR is expected to launch in select Canadian markets later in 2019.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange and NASDAQ Global Select listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing the highest-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Ankr Organics, Trailer Park Buds and Trailblazer. Organigram's primary facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

