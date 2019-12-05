Organization for Educational Technology and Curriculum (OETC) Selects D-Link to Provide Physical Security Solutions in Education

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent selection of D-Link to the Organization for Education Technology and Curriculum (OETC), members of the organization can now easily add switches, access points, and cameras to the physical security layers of their campuses. OETC selected D-Link based on its expertise in networking, its end-to-end portfolio, engineering support for designing and architecting physical security solutions, and lifetime warranties.

"OETC's selection of D-Link to provide physical security solutions and services means our members now have access to leading security solutions for their schools and school districts. Members get a competitive, pre-negotiated price, based on our cooperative volume, thus avoiding the expense and complication of going out to bid on their own," said Thomas Richards, Executive Director at OETC.

With its recent selection by OETC, D-Link continues to expand and strengthen its expertise in the educational space. From small-town and rural school districts to large, multi-site campuses, its solutions have powered IT networks and physical security layers across the country. For the last 33 years, the company has applied its networking knowledge to solve bandwidth, wireless, surveillance and security problems, and more.

"We're never surprised when IT professionals find out how well our solutions perform, whether they're designing a new surveillance solution or enhancing their current one," said Jody Krimstock, West Region Account Manager at D-Link Systems, Inc. "With this new opportunity, we can now more easily help OETC's members access our engineering, design, and architectural support for physical security solutions and provide them with cutting-edge solutions to help protect their schools."

For more information regarding products, solutions, and pricing, please visit the OETC Website or contact the following:

Jody Krimstock

West Region Territory Account Manager, D-Link

jody.krimstock@dlink.com

