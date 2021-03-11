Organization Heavenly Culture, World Peace Restoration of Light visits Nicaragua

During the meeting, the Declaration of Peace and the Cessation of War was also signed, in recognition of the need for regional and global solidarity of cooperation for the interests and mutual development of the Countries in the World.

The delegation of HWPL thanked, recognized and congratulated the efforts of our People and Government in promoting a Culture of Peace, Values and Social Development.

As part of its visit to Nicaragua, the Organization has also held meetings with the Ministry of Youth (MINJUVE), the Ministry of Education (MINED), and will make visits to Centers and Programs that carry out projects for the development of youth.

