ORGANIZATION OF OVER 15,000 LATINO CHURCHES AND MINISTERS CLAIMS THAT LAWSUIT BY 16 RED STATES TO ATTEMPT TO DERAIL PRESIDENT BIDEN'S PAROLE IN PLACE PROGRAM IS RACIALLY MOTIVATED AND INHERENTLY UNJUST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONLAMIC, represented by William J. Sanchez, P.A., is an organization of over 15,000 latino pastors, ministers, churches and synagogues that fight for the marginalized in the United States of America. In 2010, CONLAMIC was the first organization to file a lawsuit in Arizona against the racially discriminatory law, SB 1070, signed by then Governor Janet Brewer. The ACLU eventually also filed a lawsuit, as did the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund ("MALDEF"), as did the United States of America when it Intervened in the matter and directly sued the State of Arizona. The case was eventually decided in favor of the USA. The complaint filed by National Coalition of Latino Clergy and Christian Leaders (CONLAMIC) was filed as a class action of "all persons who currently reside in Arizona and find themselves to be negatively affected by the proposed unconstitutional law." The claims of unconstitutionality include substantive due process under the Fourteenth Amendment, violations of the Supremacy Clause; First Amendment; and violations of the Fourth Amendment and procedural due process. That lawsuit was litigated by the CONLAMIC LEGAL DEFENSE FUND.

BOTH CONLAMIC AND THE LEGAL DEFENSE FUND see racist and anti-immigrant parallels between the recent lawsuit filed by the 16 states and the 2010 Arizona law that was eventually found to be unconstitutional in its most important provisions by the Supreme Court. On June 25, 2012, the Court struck down three of the four provisions of SB 1070. The majority opinion was written by Justice Kennedy and was joined by Chief Justice Roberts, Justice Ginsburg, Justice Breyer, and Justice Sotomayor. Justices Scalia, Thomas, and Alito all concurred in part and dissented in part in separate opinions that were joined by no other justice

"The lawsuit by 16 Red States against Biden positive immigration changes is ill-fated and racist." CONLAMIC PRES. Post this

Both CONLAMIC AND THE LEGAL DEFENSE FUND strongly applaud and support the efforts of the Biden administration to address this important immigration issue. The lawsuit by the 16 states claims that the PIP "program will grant hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens parole in place." This claim is ABSOLUTELY WRONG. The PIP program will review each case individually and not "en masse," as the lawsuit claims.

PRESS CONTACT-

CONLAMIC LEGAL DEFENSE FUND, LAW OFFICES OF WILLIAM J. SANCHEZ. (305) 232-8889. [email protected]

SOURCE William J. Sanchez, P.A.