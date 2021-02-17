Organizations Across the Country Are Joining the Call for Kindness

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, people and organizations around the country are banding together to join Riley's Way Foundation in their Call for Kindness (#callforkindness)! In these challenging times, there is a growing kindness movement and young people are leading the way. Like-minded organizations are joining forces to amplify their collective voice to make the world a better place through kindness and empathy, and support for the next generation of kind leaders.

Are you a teen who wants to make a difference in the world? Riley's Way is here to help you bring your idea to life. Apply for the Call for Kindness (callforkindness.org). Deadline April 7, 2021.

It has been a year of hardship: an ongoing pandemic; a divided country; economic and food insecurity; ongoing struggles with climate change and racial inequality. It is also a time where we have witnessed countless acts of kindness in local and global communities. The Call for Kindness supports young people who are making a difference and leading with kindness every day.

"Kindness matters and is key to building stronger communities and a better world," said Dr. Christine O'Connell, Executive Director of Riley's Way Foundation. "We invite you to join us and add your voice to the Call for Kindness Partnership Pledge, and celebrate kindness and empathy as foundational leadership qualities."

"Youth Over Guns is committed to empathy in every aspect of our mission. When we create safe and just environments, whether that's in the streets for a community event or in the classroom for a workshop, we cultivate compassionate leaders. Loving and kind spaces are necessary to build strong communities and long-lasting change," said Andrea Gonzales, Director of Operations, Youth Over Guns.

Groups who are voicing their support for kindness and empathy around the nation include: Common Sense, Read Alliance, Ali Forney Center, 92Y, Womaze Inc., World Leadership School, Simple Acts Guide, Doing Good Together, Khloe Kares, Invisible Hands, Repair the World, Ryan Nece Foundation, Student Leadership Network, Flint Justice Partnership, The Fresh Air Fund, SuitUp, Coalition Z, Giving Tuesday Spark, Youth Over Guns, One Love Foundation, JCC of Manhattan, Girls Leadership, NYAGV: New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, The HOPE Program, The Startup Squad, Biobus, Dynamo Girl, Circles of Support, Donate2Dance, Rising Stars Youth Foundation, STEM Hour, The Colorization Collective, Impact 100 NYC, CARE, Sincerely Hueman, CloseUp Foundation, Schools in Partnership, and Curiosity Connects Us.

"At One Love, we believe kindness is key in any healthy relationship. Especially as we're all navigating how to stay happy, healthy, and safe in unusual times, kind gestures — no matter how small — can make all the difference," said Katie Hood, One Love, CEO.

Riley's Way Foundation invites organizations to lend their voice to the chorus of organizations supporting the Call for Kindness through April 7. They encourage young people to apply for the Call for Kindness and submit their ideas to make a difference in the world for a chance to participate in a dynamic leadership development fellowship and win up to $3,000 to fund it!

Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

rileys-way-foundations-call-for.png

Riley's Way Foundation's Call for Kindness Pledge

Are you a teen who wants to make a difference in the world? Riley's Way is here to help you bring your idea to life. Apply for the Call for Kindness (callforkindness.org). Deadline April 7, 2021.

Related Links

https://www.rileysway.org/call-for-kindness

SOURCE Riley's Way Foundation

Related Links

https://rileysway.org

