Organizations Align to Increase Awareness about Cleft and Craniofacial Conditions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, more than 7,000 babies will be born in the United States with a cleft lip and/or palate or other serious craniofacial condition. But the prospects have never been better for these patients to thrive due to advanced medical treatments and interdisciplinary supporting care.

Leading non-profit organizations that serve these patients and their families -- the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association (ACPA), Children's Craniofacial Association, myFace and Smile Train -- are joining forces to educate the public during national Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month in July.

"ACPA is excited to join peer agencies in this unprecedented collaboration to raise awareness about cleft and craniofacial conditions and the remarkable progress we are making in treatment," said Dr. Bernard J. Costello, ACPA president. "Our collective goal is to spread the word about facial difference and the diverse needs and experiences of our patients and the professionals who serve them."

Planned activities during the month include:

ACPA will provide specialized content on its social media channels.

Children's Craniofacial Association will share photos and stories from families, including those who attended its Annual Family Retreat & Educational Symposium in June.

myFace will promote its 7th Annual Races for Faces (www.racesforfaces.org), a walk and carnival, on September 15 in New York City .

in . Smile Train will launch a #SmileMaker social media campaign and share personal stories of impact from patients and medical partners.

Cleft lip and cleft palate occur when a baby's lip or mouth do not form properly during pregnancy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clefts are among the most common types of birth defects in the United States and globally, occurring in about 1 in 700 births overall.

The needs of patients with cleft and craniofacial conditions are complex and make interdisciplinary, coordinated care essential. In addition to a surgeon, treatment may be required from a variety of medical and other specialists including an audiologist, dentist, orthodontist, otolaryngologist (ENT), pediatrician, psychologist, and speech-language pathologist.

For more information about cleft and craniofacial conditions and to find resources and care in your community:

American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association - acpa-cpf.org

Children's Craniofacial Association - ccakids.org

myFace - myface.org

Smile Train - smiletrain.org

SOURCE American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association

