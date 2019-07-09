Organizations are Increasingly Paying Premium Salaries for Top Tech Talent

This year over 12,200 respondents from 159 counties across 17 IT job functions participated in the survey. The 2019 report is being published in four sections.

Section 1, "Salary and Certifications," is available to download now, (for free). It covers compensation, drivers behind salary increases, in-demand and top-paying certifications, benefits of achieving certifications, and free certification resources.

Zane Schweer, who leads Global Knowledge's Report team, said, "Organizations needing people with skills and abilities in areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, IT architecture, and project management are increasingly paying top salaries to attract and retain them."

"Certifications play a strong role in IT professionals contributing to organizational success: 52% of professionals said that after completing certification training their expertise is more sought after within their organization, and 45% report that they have implemented efficiency projects."

The next three sections of the report will be published in the coming weeks:

IT Decision-Maker Insights Professional Development and Job Satisfaction Looking Forward and Conclusions

