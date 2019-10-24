Organizations can achieve a greater competitive edge, With CultureIQ's new CultureAdvantage model

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CultureIQ , the global leader in culture management, unveiled the new CultureAdvantage framework based on the latest research on what creates highly performing employees, cultures and business results.

"CultureAdvantage is designed to help leaders create the ideal culture needed to implement their business strategy successfully, leading to key outcomes such as employee engagement, retention, customer satisfaction, and financial performance," says Dr. Cathy Maraist, who leads CultureIQ's solutions team.

CultureIQ's solutions have always gone beyond simple engagement models, recognizing that culture is the true key to carrying out an organization's strategy.

According to Aptitude Research, nearly 70% of HR leaders state that culture has the greatest impact on employee engagement. "CultureIQ's is committed to helping companies create and cultivate a culture that is meaningful and impactful through its new CultureAdvantage model," says Madeline Laurano, AR's founder.

To unleash an organization's CultureAdvantage, CultureIQ helps clients:

Architect

Build a culture plan that makes strategy real, wins & keeps great talent, and delights customers

Assess

Determine the strengths and gaps in our clients' culture today—so they can move toward their target culture

Activate

Create an action plan to align leaders, motivate teams and turn culture into a competitive edge

CultureIQ has helped hundreds of businesses turn their own unique cultures into a competitive advantage, and this new approach uses data-driven, technology powered, and human led insights to perfect and strengthen culture.

"As leaders think about the culture they want to activate, our new dashboards help them quickly identify where they can improve, what is driving the results, and proven actions they can take to move their culture and business forward," explains Sean Gillispie, CultureIQ's Head of Product Management.

Southern Spars CEO Sam Watson, whose global company builds masts for racing yachts, says, "I've already started seeing a really big shift" after his firm's spring 2019 CultureIQ survey. "Our people have a much better sense of how they're doing, which helps us shift to a performance culture," Watson says. "We can resolve issues as they happen, and ultimately that it leads to a higher performing business and the quality of our work is better – we can do better financially and have happier people in the process."

The CultureAdvantage framework is backed by years of research, modeled by data scientists and I/O psychologists, and is designed to propel your business, strategy, and people forward. For more information on the new CultureAdvantage Model from CultureIQ, please visit https://cultureiq.com/ .

About CultureIQ

CultureIQ is a global culture management company empowering organizations to transform their culture into a competitive advantage. Over 25% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies and 33% of the Fortune 500 partner with CultureIQ to align company culture with strategy to deliver business results.

Powered by industry experts, flexible technology, and a research-backed, results-focused framework, CultureIQ makes what is good for people good for business. For more information, visit cultureiq.com, or follow us on Twitter @CultureIQ

Media Contact: Dan Capawana

Resound Marketing for CultureIQ

dan@resoundmarketing.com

(609) 279-0050 x109

- Sheridan Orr, Cathy Maraist, Sean Gillispie, Madeline Laurano available for comment on this release

SOURCE CultureIQ

Related Links

http://www.cultureiq.com

