Organizations must prepare for open-source software adoption and the associated costs of ongoing support, says Info-Tech Research Group

Open-source software promotes enticing technology and functional opportunities to organizations looking to modernize without the headaches of traditional licensing, but the firm cautions that organizations must be prepared for the associated implementation and maintenance costs.

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As the shifting market continues to drive a need for business leaders to become more future-focused, organizations are looking to invest in new software and tools to solve key emerging business and IT challenges. Many organizations see value in open-source software, with its ability to foster innovation, be flexible to various use cases and system configurations, and give complete control to the teams who are using and managing it. However, stakeholders are often hesitant about open-source software's adoption, long-term viability, and the costs of ongoing support. To guide IT and business leaders in their efforts to secure stakeholder buy-in and select, implement, and manage open-source software within their organizations, Info-Tech Research Group has published its updated resource, Take the First Steps to Embrace Open-Source Software.

Info-Tech Research Group outlines three key steps that IT and business leaders can follow to begin to understand what is required to embrace open-source software in their organizations and achieve stakeholder buy-in. These steps are: 1. State the Value of Open-Source, 2. Select Your Open-Source Software, and 3. Prepare for Open-Source. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
The global IT research and advisory firm explains that, despite the longevity and broad adoption of open-source software, a clear direction and strategy are needed to align the expected value of open-source software to stakeholder priorities. This often begins with addressing commonly overlooked components in the decision-making process, including support capabilities and costs.

"Open-source software is not free. While the software is freely and easily accessible, its use and sharing are bound by its licenses, and its implementation requires technical expertise and infrastructure investments," says Andrew Kum-Seun, research director of Application Delivery & Application Management at Info-Tech Research Group. "Organizations must be motivated and capable of managing both traditional vendor-provided services and those supported by an open community."

The research finds that there are concerns beyond support capabilities and costs. Other perceived barriers include stakeholder concerns about compatibility, inherent security, and a lack of internal skills to manage and support open-source software.

In the updated industry resource, Info-Tech outlines three key steps that IT and business leaders can follow to begin to understand what is required to embrace open-source software in their organizations and achieve stakeholder buy-in. These steps are:

  1. State the value of open-source software – Discuss current business and IT priorities, use cases, and value opportunities to determine what to expect from open-source software versus commercial software. 
  2. Select the right open-source software – Clarify the driving factors in the evaluation of open-source and commercial software using existing IT procurement practices as a starting point. 
  3. Prepare for open-source software – Clarify the roles, processes, and tools needed for the implementation, use, and maintenance of open-source software. 

Info-Tech advises IT and business leaders that open-source software is as much about an investment in people as it is about technology. It empowers applications teams to take greater control over their technology and customize it as they see fit. However, teams need the time and funding to conduct the necessary training, management, and ongoing community engagement that open-source software and its licenses require.

To access the full research, including an evaluation of organizational rights under different licenses and an examination of combining licensing, download Take the First Steps to Embrace Open-Source Software.

