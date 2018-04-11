Organizations secure their digital transformation journey with Thales innovations at RSA Conference 2018

As organizations embrace digital transformation, terabytes of sensitive data are created, stored and transferred in digital form, putting more data at risk. And with the increase in cloud, mobile and IoT devices a whole new generation of attack surfaces are vulnerable to hackers. Thales helps accelerate digital transformation by making data and applications safe in any environment while maintaining business agility.

Cloud security like it never left the ground

One of the biggest drivers and enablers of digital transformation is the widespread enterprise adoption of cloud computing. As the number of organizations adopting the cloud increases, security concerns still remain as organizations lose visibility into how their data is protected and lose control over how their infrastructure is built. Furthermore, the vast majority of organizations operate in multi-cloud environments, which can make deploying and managing data security policies and encryption keys that secure their cloud applications and data a challenge. Thales provides extensive support of cloud environments and data security technologies for multi-cloud data security, ranging from advanced Bring Your Own Encryption (BYOE) to simplifying the management of cloud Bring Your Own Keys (BYOK). In our booth, we will be demonstrating how to establish strong safeguards around sensitive data and applications in the cloud, how to satisfy compliance requirements and gain greater control of sensitive data in the leading cloud service provider platforms from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft and Salesforce.

Bringing trust to the internet of things

As IoT projects start to transition from prototype to production, there is a more urgent need for security strategies that combat the vulnerable attack surface of IoT devices. Find out how Thales and its growing ecosystem of IoT technology partners supports secure device manufacturing, strong device authentication backed by hardware-secured public key infrastructures (PKIs) and firmware signing to prevent the introduction of malware during update or patch operations. And as organizations turn their attention to the protection and storage of high volumes of data from IoT devices, Thales provides scalable and transparent encryption and key management to address the multi-tier data collection and storage needs, including edge, fog and cloud.

What do quantum, AI and blockchain mean for security in the real world?

In a generation the world has changed beyond recognition – more than once. The buzz about advances in technology and their impact on data security can be overwhelming. Jon Geater, Chief Technology Officer, Thales eSecurity will detail practical ways to protect yourself in a changing world in his RSA Conference session, or drop by the Thales booth to find out how to adopt new algorithms in real-world situations and real applications. Bear in mind that anyone capturing your encrypted data now can store it for attack later, so while there is no evidence yet of a practical universal quantum computer to break modern encryption, it's best to prepare now than regret it later.

Alice in Post Quantum Wonderland; Bob through the Digital Looking Glass

Jon Geater, Chief Technology Officer, Thales eSecurity

April 19, 2018 | 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM

Cyber@STATION F

Thales has been selected by STATION F, the world's largest startup campus in France, to manage its cybersecurity program. Thales recently announced the first 9 startups that will participate in this program and five of these will be showcased at RSA;

Inpher, a specialist in encryption work to improve the combination of security and usability by enabling analytics and machine learning on encrypted data.

KeeeX, offering fully operational blockchain solutions for securing, signing, chaining, sharing and timestamping any kind of documents or data without any alteration.

QED-it developed Zero Knowledge Blockchain, a platform combining the advantage of coordinating the operative parties (Blockchain technology) to the necessities of non-data disclosure (ZKP) for legal or business motives.

Alsid designs cyber defense solutions to help major companies secure the core of their information systems.

Nethone, a cutting-edge user profiler providing Artificial Intelligence-driven business intelligence and fraud prevention that creates custom machine learning solutions which convert threats into profitable decisions, automatically, in real time.

Big data analytics and security intelligence

The ability and intelligence to manage big data and take decisive actions, in real time, gives a tremendous boost to digital transformation across all industries. Real-time big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) reduce costs, increase revenue and improve the customer experience. Guavus, a Thales company, will show how it uses AI to augment threat hunting and detection.

Enterprise class key management

Thales is again participating in the OASIS Interoperability showcase, highlighting the key management interoperability protocol (KMIP) standard with its Vormetric Data Security Platform. The demonstration highlights Thales's comprehensive KMIP server capabilities and interoperability with a variety of participating vendors' KMIP client devices. In addition, Thales key management experts will be available to discuss the evolution of the KMIP standard, the contribution of Thales as an originating author of the KMIP specification, as well as implementation of the latest specification of the standard, KMIP 2.0.

Can you beat the hackers and escape the room?

A global company is under attack from foreign hackers. Their security isn't fit for the challenge and they need urgent help. Visit the Thales booth and take part in our ten minute cyber escape room challenge. Can you beat the hackers?

Visit Thales at booth #3425 North Expo, RSA Conference, Moscone Center, San Francisco, April 16-19, 2018 to discover our innovative cybersecurity solutions.

Industry insight and views on the latest data security trends can be found on the Thales eSecurity blog at blog.thalesesecurity.com.

Follow Thales eSecurity on Twitter @Thalesesecurity, and on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Thales eSecurity

Thales eSecurity is the leader in advanced data security solutions and services that deliver trust wherever information is created, shared or stored. We ensure that the data belonging to companies and government entities is both secure and trusted in any environment – on-premises, in the cloud, in data centres or big data environments – without sacrificing business agility. Security doesn't just reduce risk, it's an enabler of the digital initiatives that now permeate our daily lives – digital money, e-identities, healthcare, connected cars and, with the internet of things (IoT), even household devices. Thales provides everything an organisation needs to protect and manage its data, identities and intellectual property, and meet regulatory compliance – through encryption, advanced key management, tokenisation, and privileged-user control and high-assurance solutions. Security professionals around the globe rely on Thales to confidently accelerate their organisation's digital transformation. Thales eSecurity is part of Thales Group.

About Thales

The people we all rely on to make the world go round – they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster – mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.8 billion in 2017.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organizations-secure-their-digital-transformation-journey-with-thales-innovations-at-rsa-conference-2018-300628254.html

SOURCE Thales

Related Links

http://www.thalesesec.com

