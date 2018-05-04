Organizations Select Marketing Cloud Solution from SAP to Connect with Customers and Deliver Personalized Experiences

SAP Hybris Marketing Cloud is part of the customer experience portfolio from SAP. The portfolio allows companies to seamlessly connect the front and back office in order to create a single view of the customer across the enterprise. This covers sales, service and commerce as well as financial account systems and the supply chain. Armed with this data, marketers can tap into data and customer insights for effective marketing planning, understand campaign effectiveness to cut stray losses and make in-the-moment, consent-based offers to deliver personalized experiences.

SAP Software Users Connect Intelligently With Customers

Businesses across all sectors are looking for solutions that empower them to connect intelligently with customers. SAP empowers teams to make quick, intelligent decisions using embedded data exploration and visualization tools.

"It is really important to have a clear understanding of who our customers really are," said Inaky Bau, director of marketing, Palladium Hotel Group. "Using customer journey mapping, we are able to understand and track how customers are responding to our campaigns."

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish company with 13,000 rooms in six different countries. With SAP Hybris Marketing Cloud, the hotel increased e-mail open rate by 22 percent and reduced campaign creation time by 55 percent. According to Sergio Zertuche, chief sales and marketing officer, Palladium Hotel Group, the hotel's mission is to convert guests into lifelong fans.

Other organizations have also recently invested in the SAP Hybris Marketing Cloud solution:

Atlantic Grupa D.D., one of the largest fast-moving consumer goods distribution companies for food and beverages in southeast Europe, selected SAP to create and develop a unique brand experience across digital and social media channels.

Modula S.p.A, a manufacturer of automated picking and storage solutions for factories and warehouses around the world, is focusing on its business-to-business customer base. SAP Hybris Marketing Cloud helps Modula enhance its interactions through sentiment engagement and real-time insight at every stage of the customer cycle.

Emmi Group is engaged in the development, production and worldwide marketing of a range of dairy and fresh food products. The Swiss company uses its omnichannel digital marketing platform to understand the consumer and transform its marketing processes and practices to deliver the full potential of personalization.

Enhanced Capabilities Support Personalization and Compliance

Only SAP can deliver personalization at scale, with embedded machine learning algorithms that accurately define target audiences; determine the best products, offers and campaigns for customers; and design campaigns that generate the highest marketing returns.

"Consumers today expect simplified, personalized and contextual experiences," said Kevin Cochrane, CMO, SAP Hybris (SAP). "With our marketing cloud solution, organizations can connect with their customers at critical points during their buying journey, nudging them towards a purchase with relevant information. In addition to providing dynamic insights, our SAP Hybris solutions now include solutions from Gigya for consent-based marketing and customer identity to help organizations comply with regulations, such as GDPR, and to establish trust. Ultimately, it is trust that drives loyalty."

Organizations and long-standing customers, such as soccer club FC Bayern Munich, airport services provider SEA Group and beverage maker Frucor Suntory, can rely on data centers around the world running SAP Hybris solutions to deliver a unified customer experience across borders while meeting local and regional regulations.

The SAP Hybris Marketing Cloud solution has been named a leader in the new 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. For more information, see "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs" by Adam Sarner, Andrew Frank, Jennifer Polk, Noah Elkin and Benjamin Bloom, April 24, 2018.

More information on SAP's plans for intelligent customer experience software and a road map for existing and future customers will be announced at the SAPPHIRE NOW® conference in June 2018, SAP's premier annual customer event.

