Organizations With a Strong Employee Value Proposition Perform Better in Innovation and Productivity: New Research Snapshot From McLean & Company

McLean & Company, one of the world's leading HR research and advisory firms, has published a new research snapshot highlighting the importance of having a strong employee value proposition (EVP) in an increasingly competitive labor landscape. The firm notes that organizations with a strong EVP are better at generating new ideas, enabling workforce productivity, and fostering a sense of purpose for employees in their day-to-day work.

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - To compete for and retain talent in an uncertain economy and labor market, organizations must showcase the unique and positive components of their employee experience, according to global HR research & advisory firm McLean & Company. Noting that only 22% of organizations report they have an employee value proposition (EVP), the firm provides a short, consumable overview of key points from the full Uncover the Employee Value Proposition resource in a newly published research snapshot. Without a defined and articulated EVP, many organizations risk leaving a host of benefits, such as the ability to innovate, increased productivity, and having more fulfilled employees, on the table. Such benefits cannot be overlooked as HR leaders continue to be challenged by retaining employees and controlling labor costs in 2025, as highlighted in McLean & Company's HR Trends Report 2025 preview.

McLean & Company's research snapshot emphasizes that a powerful EVP needs to resonate externally to attract talent by targeting the right candidates to join the organization, while those who are not a good fit will self-select out. Equally as important, the firm advises that the EVP must also resonate internally to retain existing and new talent by ensuring that new hires' expectations are met and that the EVP is experienced throughout the organization.

"A strong EVP provides a compelling but realistic view of the benefits of joining the organization while also leading to a connection that encourages employees to stay," says Elysca Fernandes, director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "However, it is important to note that an overly aspirational EVP creates a disconnect with employees because they won't recognize it as their lived experience. Additionally, neglecting to look externally at what competitors are doing will result in an undifferentiated EVP, and in a competitive talent market, organizations need to stand out."

The EVP research snapshot highlights several key findings from McLean & Company, pointing to the following benefits for organizations that define and articulate a strong EVP.

For HR and organizational leaders seeking to achieve the benefits of having an articulated, powerful EVP, McLean & Company has outlined its four-step process below.

Step 1: Build a plan to develop the EVP by identifying goals, metrics, and a project team for the development of the EVP using insights from focus groups and existing employee surveys. Step 2: Uncover the EVP through the collection and analysis of data to identify EVP themes and draft the EVP statements before tailoring for key employee segments. Step 3: Evaluate and refine the EVP to ensure it is accurate, unique, and aligned, then plan for EVP road testing. Step 4: Launch and sustain the EVP through sharing the EVP with internal and external audiences using a communications plan, EVP marketing, and branding, then plan to sustain it over time.

For examples of what other organizations are doing regarding EVPs, please visit McLean & Company's Case Studies: Uncover the Employee Value Proposition.

Additional McLean & Company tools to support the four-step EVP process include:

