Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts

"Oracle Cloud is redefining how organizations modernize, innovate and compete," said Thomas Kurian, president, product development, Oracle. "Regardless of where organizations want to start their cloud journeys, Oracle delivers complete and integrated cloud services that deliver faster innovation and business transformation. The momentum and adoption we have seen over the past few quarters is a testament to the value Oracle Cloud provides."

Industry's Most Complete, Integrated Cloud Platform

The combined power of Oracle's Cloud IaaS and PaaS offerings enable customers to extend, enrich, and customize their application environments with unprecedented intelligence, security, speed and predictability. Driving the future of business, Oracle Cloud integrates its deep product knowledge, along with the latest emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, IoT and chatbots into every layer of the stack to allow customers to drive innovation and scale.

Further transforming the market, Oracle today announced the general availability of new autonomous capabilities across its PaaS portfolio. With self-driving, self-securing and self-repairing capabilities for analytics, data integration, mobility, content management and more, customers can focus on accelerating business results by limiting human labor, human error and manual tuning. The availability of Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud, the first service based on the revolutionary new Oracle Autonomous Database, was also recently announced.

Intelligent Business Applications

Oracle Cloud Applications help organizations around the world grow faster, differentiate from competitors and better serve their customers.

With Oracle Cloud Applications, organizations across all industries can deliver the experiences customers expect, attract and retain the talent to succeed, and achieve the performance the market demands. To further empower business users, Oracle has embedded AI capabilities across Oracle Cloud Applications for finance, human resources, supply chain, manufacturing, commerce, customer service, marketing and sales professionals.

Atomitech Inc., Edith Cowan University, Future Robot, Barrick Gold Corporation, C's NEXT, Colegio de Bachilleres, Contribute NV, DP World Ltd, Dubai Airport Freezone Authority, Emirates Flight Catering, Hytera Communications Ltd, Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Konyang University, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Leshan City Commercial Bank, McDermott, MCore Group, New Hope Liuhe Co. LTD, Promata, Stallion Oilfield, Ornua Co-Operative, RecVue, Saga d.o.o Beograd., TCI, TaskUs, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority, and Zeneral Heatpump Industry Co Ltd.

"We needed a robust system to ensure business continuity in the event of a disaster," said Punit Rastogi, AVP and head of IT, TCI. "We chose Oracle Cloud and saved both time and money in establishing our disaster recovery system. Oracle Cloud also eliminated the need for regular maintenance, patching, and upgrades of our systems."

"We considered providing a service to monitor on-premises and public clouds as an added-value improvement for the IT monitoring service we deliver," said Katsuhiro Kawasaki, managing director, Atomitech Inc. "By adopting Oracle Management Cloud, we were able to build a new business pillar with monitoring infrastructure and reduce the operational burden."

"Our focus is to be one of the world's most innovative free zones and provide services that exceed expectations in every way," said Amna Lootah, assistant director general, Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA). "Oracle Cloud helps us deliver superior customer service and enhance management's ability to proactively ensure continuous business improvement, anytime and anywhere."

"It normally took our team at least one week to prepare executive reports," said Arun Tewary, CIO, Emirates Flight Catering (member of Emirates Group). "Finally, with modern BI Interactive tools in the cloud, we can generate daily intelligence reports which will improve data accuracy, accessibility and our entire decision making process."

"Oracle Management Cloud offers powerful log analytics functionality, enabling us to efficiently predict patterns and anomalies, and resolve performance issues for our online store," said Jae Yoo Kim, information strategy team manager, Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. "Oracle Cloud is the perfect solution to increase our productivity and business agility."

"Oracle Cloud Applications will support our vision of digital innovation in our business processes, agility in our deployment of solutions, and long-term value and scalability," said Janice Newell, executive vice president, information services and CIO at Providence St. Joseph Health.

