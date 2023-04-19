Organize Your Home or Office with Custom Closets & Storage Solutions from NY Empire Closets Today!

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Closets is proud to announce its custom closet design and installation, as well as home storage and organization solutions for clients all across NYC and beyond! With over a decade of experience in the industry, Empire Closets has been committed to providing its clients with high-quality, fully customizable organization solutions designed to maximize the space and overall utility of the home or office.

Empire Closets comprises a team of award-winning design specialists and expert craftsmen who can help you maximize the utility of any space while enhancing the overall look and feel of your home! And for a limited time, they are offering $500 off of every custom storage & closet design project over $2500! With free in-home estimates and installation in as little as 2 weeks, the Empire team can create a stress-free experience for clients while helping them get organized and improve overall efficiency quickly!

A company built on communication and exceptional customer service, the experts at Empire start every project with a careful and thorough consultation process, where they truly get to know a client's needs and lifestyle.

With a wide range of services, the Empire Closets team offers fully customizable organization solutions for walk-in closets, pantries, garages, home offices, media rooms, libraries, basements, dressing rooms, mudrooms, and a whole lot more! With a keen eye for design and a unique vision, the team at Empire is here to help you create a one-of-a-kind look for any room in your home. And while organization is at the heart of every project with Empire, they work closely with clients to create brilliant aesthetics that match their personal style, tastes, and design preferences at every step!

Empire Closets uses only the highest quality materials and hardware, ensuring every installation is durable and long-lasting - while also offering some of the best pricing in the interior design world! According to a former client, Pasquale Iammatteo - "The workmanship was top of the line, the oak was just beautiful. They worked with us to give us exactly what we were looking for."

With personalized service, affordable pricing, and some of the fastest turnaround times, the team at Empire Closets is here to bring your design dreams to life! Learn more about Empire Closets or to schedule a free, 1-on-1 design consultation, visit their website at empireclosets.com or contact them at 718.712.4244!

Media Contact:

Cynthia Bassant

Empire Closets Inc.

1414 C Brunswick Ave

Far Rockaway, N.Y. 11691

Phone: 718.712.4244 or 718.868.2052

Fax: 718.712.4343

[email protected]

www.empireclosets.com

SOURCE Empire Closets