Organize Your Manhattan Apartment with Empire Closets Today

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage and organization are a big topic on the mind of New Yorkers, especially as we enter the spring and summer months! Meet Empire Closets - New York City's leading provider of custom closet design and installation services. They offer a wide range of home storage and organization solutions, and are proud to announce that they are expanding their services to help Manhattan apartment owners maximize their living spaces. With years of experience in the industry and an award-winning design team, Empire Closets is excited to offer custom organization, storage, and closet solutions for all types of apartments in New York City. From large luxury apartments and duplexes to cozy studios, their team of experts is dedicated to helping clients make the most of their living spaces with less stress and fewer headaches!

"New York City apartments can be notoriously small and cramped, not to mention, costly, making it a challenge to keep everything clean and finally get organized," said a spokesperson for Empire Closets. "At Empire Closets, we believe that improving the flow, form and function of your home or office space can improve every aspect of your life! With every client we're here to provide custom solutions that maximize their space and fit their specific needs and overall lifestyle! You would be surprised at how much more efficient your life can be, just by adding some shelf space, or custom storage solutions that really fit the aesthetic of your apartment!"

Empire Closets offers a wide range of custom closet and storage solutions, including walk-in closets, reach-in closets, pantry organization, home office storage, and more. The team themselves is composed of a team of award-winning design specialists and expert craftsmen who can help you maximize the utility of any space while enhancing the overall look and feel of your home! And for a limited time, they are offering $500 off of every custom storage & closet design project over $2500! With free in-home estimates and installation in as little as 2 weeks, the Empire team can create a stress-free experience for clients while helping them get organized and improve overall efficiency quickly!

With personalized service, affordable pricing, and fast turnaround times, the team at Empire Closets is here to bring your design dreams to life! To schedule a free, 1-on-1 design consultation, visit their website at empireclosets.com or contact them at 718.712.4244!

