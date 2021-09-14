Organizers of Security Serious Week aim to set new Guinness World Records® title for Viewership of an Online Security Lesson

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cybersecurity companies KnowBe4 and OneLogin have partnered with Security Serious in a bid to set a brand new Guinness World Records title for the Most views of a cyber security lesson video on YouTube in 24 hours. The record will be attempted on the 14th of October 2021, during European Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Security Serious Week, with the video available to view for a 24-hour period. This record has never been attempted before and will be an official Guinness World Records title if the minimum 1,500 views is met.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have both KnowBe4 and OneLogin help us attempt a new Guinness World Records title," said lead organizer of Security Serious Week and founder of Eskenzi PR, Yvonne Eskenzi. "Security Serious Week is dedicated to making the online world safer and there is no better place to start than by getting the community together for what could be the biggest virtual cybersecurity training in the world. Despite the global limitations over the past 18 months, we always try and push the boat out; and this year, with the help of our sponsors, we are really offering the security community something fun and exciting to further the spread of cybersecurity awareness."

Security Serious Week was started by Eskenzi PR and Smile on Fridays as part of the Security Serious initiative that takes place during European Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October each year. Security Serious, which is in its seventh year, has developed into a series of fun, entertaining, informative events that get the industry together while also educating the general public to be more security savvy.

The Guinness World Records attempt will take place during this week on the 14th of October at 4 pm BST and will see KnowBe4 and OneLogin provide a 45-minute training session that will be live-streamed via YouTube. The training will be split into three parts, with KnowBe4 and OneLogin each providing expertise on a specific area relating to ransomware before opening the session for Q&A with the viewers. It will be short, to-the-point, and, most importantly, informative. The complete recording will then be made available on the Security Serious YouTube channel for a further 23 hours for security professionals around the world to view.

The target audience will be C-level execs, such as CISOs and CIOs, as well as system administrators and other security professionals in order to help them further security awareness within their own organizations. The aim is to bridge the gap between security professionals and the rest of the workforce.

With reports claiming the cost of ransomware to businesses will rise to $20 billion, and with 2021 already seeing many high-profile attacks, the workforce needs to be made aware of the severity of this threat. Therefore, the education provided is designed to help cybersecurity experts train non-security professionals in the working environment on how to prepare for a ransomware attack.

The training is open to all members of the public who must register in advance to have a chance to win an official Guinness World Records participation award! *.

"Given the dramatic rise in cybersecurity attacks around the world, building up organizations' human firewalls with security awareness training has never been more critical. Being a part of setting a Guinness World Records title for a security awareness training session is such a thrill for KnowBe4, especially when we have the opportunity to partner with companies like OneLogin and Eskenzi PR to achieve such an accomplishment. We are very much looking forward to contributing to this record-setting event." - Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate, KnowBe4.

"As the omnipresence of ransomware and other security incidents in our culture has shown us, there has never been a more important time to guide enterprises through the processes of planning for such an event. OneLogin is honored to have the opportunity to partner with KnowBe4 on this first-of-a-kind project and look forward to helping organizations across the globe to prepare for the worst security outcomes," - Niamh Muldoon, Global Data Protection Officer at OneLogin.

To register, please click here: [ https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/biggest-virtual-cybersecurity-lesson-tickets-166314899341 ]

To view the progress of the event, please click here: [ https://www.securityserious.com/biggest-virtual-cybersecurity-lesson/ ]

*Only the first 5000 people that register ahead of the event will receive an official Guinness World Record participation certificate!

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense. To learn more, visit https://www.knowbe4.com.

About OneLogin

OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management. Our Trusted Experience Platform™ provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. Headquartered in San Francisco, OneLogin secures over 5500 customers worldwide, including Airbus, Stitch Fix, and AAA. To learn more visit https://www.onelogin.com.

About Eskenzi PR

With over 26 years of experience, Eskenzi PR is an award-winning PR and Marketing agency that specializes in cybersecurity. Founded by Yvonne Eskenzi and Neil Stinchcombe, Eskenzi PR is at the forefront of the industry and is renowned for building startups into household names and creating global brands. With a presence in the U.K., US, Singapore, Australia, France and Germany no time zone is left unmanned. Eskenzi PR is also the creators and host of industry-renowned events like the European Cyber Security Blogger's Awards, Security Serious Week, IT Security Analyst & CISO Forum as well as founding the highly regarded news site itsecurityguru.org. To learn more visit https://www.eskenzipr.com.

