Organizers of Security Serious Week set new Guinness World Records® Title for an Online Cybersecurity Lesson

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Serious 2021 run by Eskenzi PR and sponsored by leading cybersecurity companies KnowBe4 and OneLogin , has officially set the Guinness World Records title for the Most views of a cyber security lesson video on YouTube in 24 hours. The training lesson achieved 2136 views and was presented by security experts Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at KnowBe4 and Niamh Muldoon, global data protection officer at OneLogin, on the 14th of October 2021 during Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Security Serious Week.

The session was hosted through Zoom and available to the public via Youtube Live where Javvad and Niamh provided their expertise on ransomware prevention and table-top exercises before opening the session for Q&A with the viewers. The objective of the training was to bridge the gap between security professionals and the rest of the workforce. Once the live recording ended, the complete video was made available on the Security Serious YouTube channel for a further 23 hours for security professionals and members of the public to watch.

The official record attempt was closely monitored by Guinness World Records to ensure that the strict rules and documentation were followed. As this record had never been attempted before, a minimum of 1,500 views were needed at the end of the 24 hours.

Guinness World Records adjudicator, Richard Stenning, was present to validate the record attempt and gave the seal approval that the record had been achieved on the 15th October. All those that registered in advance to attend the virtual training session will be contacted shortly about receiving their official Guinness World Records participation certificate.

"This started as an idea thanks to Rohit Chavda at Eskenzi and before we knew it, here we are! It's a dream come true. What an achievement for everyone involved," said lead organizer of Security Serious Week and founder of Eskenzi PR, Yvonne Eskenzi. "First and foremost, our mission for Security Serious Week has always been to educate the public about cybersecurity, while doing so in a fun-filled informative way. Thanks to the help of our sponsors, we've certainly achieved that and setting a Guinness World Records title in the process has to be the icing on the cake."

"Security awareness is an essential skill for today's digitally connected world. And what better way to help spread the message than delivering a free session and setting a world record at the same time. Having followed Guinness World Records from a young age, being involved in a record-setting attempt is something I never imagined I would be part of." - Javvad Malik, Lead Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to share my knowledge of security incident response with such a large audience, and to have an opportunity to shine a much-needed light on cybersecurity, and the devastating impact these incidents can have on an organisation. While security has gone increasingly mainstream, there's still a gap between the importance of the issue and public knowledge and understanding. We hope this activity can go some of the way to helping to close this gap," - Niamh Muldoon, Global Data Protection Officer at OneLogin.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense. To learn more, visit https://www.knowbe4.com.

About OneLogin

OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management. Our Trusted Experience Platform™ provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. Headquartered in San Francisco, OneLogin secures over 5500 customers worldwide, including Airbus, Stitch Fix, and AAA. To learn more visit https://www.onelogin.com.

About Eskenzi PR

With over 26 years of experience, Eskenzi PR is an award-winning PR and Marketing agency that specializes in cybersecurity. Founded by Yvonne Eskenzi and Neil Stinchcombe, Eskenzi PR is at the forefront of the industry and is renowned for building startups into household names and creating global brands. With a presence in the U.K., US, Singapore, Australia, France and Germany no time zone is left unmanned. Eskenzi PR is also the creators and host of industry-renowned events like the European Cyber Security Blogger's Awards, Security Serious Week, IT Security Analyst & CISO Forum as well as founding the highly regarded news site itsecurityguru.org. To learn more visit https://www.eskenzipr.com.



Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

[email protected]



SOURCE KnowBe4

Related Links

www.knowbe4.com

