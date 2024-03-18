ORGANIZING VICTORY GIVES TEAMSTERS WALL TO WALL COVERAGE AT SALT LAKE CITY RED CROSS

41 Workers Latest to Win Teamsters Representation at Salt Lake City Facility

SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers in four departments at the American Red Cross in Salt Lake City have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 222. The new members work in IRL laboratory services, manufacturing quality control, manufacturing component lab, and supply operations, and join more than 65 other American Red Cross workers who have organized with Local 222.

"We are so excited to welcome these essential hardworking men and women to the Teamsters," said Spencer Hogue, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 222. "We are looking forward to getting them a strong contract that reflects the importance and dedication they have in the community."

The new members represented the last nonunion workers at the facility and now join more than 1,800 other American Red Cross workers protected the Teamsters. They will immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between the Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

Teamsters Local 222 serves over 4,500 members working for 35 employers across the entire state of Utah. For more information, visit teamsterslocal222.org.

