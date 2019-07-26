ORGANO Completes Phase One of Continental Africa Growth Plan

JOHANNESBURG and HONG KONG and NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORGANO today announced it has completed phase one of its Continental Africa growth plan.

"The October 2018 opening of ORGANO in South Africa represented a milestone achievement, furthering our goal of providing economic development opportunities for African citizens everywhere and making ORGANO products and services more broadly available around the world. Over the past nine months ORGANO has had a positive impact on people and communities throughout the countries we serve in Africa," said ORGANO Director of African Operations, Helen Rees. "ORGANO currently has full scale operations in Botswana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland and Zambia. As ORGANO begins phase two of its continental Africa growth strategy the company will open for business in Ghana, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda before the end of 2019," added Rees.

Expanding ORGANO throughout the African Continent is an important component of our strategic growth plan for the EMEA region," said ORGANO Managing Director of Global Strategy, Leonard Chin. "The ORGANO brand is one of the most well known and respected brands around the world. Being open for business in more than one dozen African countries before the end of 2019 brings the ORGANO product lineup to millions of Africans who enjoy great tasting and healthy nutritional foods and beverages. The value proposition will only get better as we add products and services from our other industry verticals including Beauty and Cosmetics, Travel Related Products & Services and FinTech," added Chin.

As in most markets around the world, ORGANO offers a lineup of its beverages and specialty nutritional products in Africa. The company pivoted into a new "Vertical Markets EcoSystem" model earlier this year and will begin extending and expanding into new industry verticals in Africa beginning later this year.

"ORGANO's pivot into a "Vertical Markets EcoSystem" business model is an innovative move designed to overcome shortcomings rooted in antiquated direct to consumer models. Our new business model is having a positive, and positively disruptive, impact on the way products and services move into markets globally. Our expansion throughout the African Continent represents a long term commitment to the people of Africa through our Continental Africa Plan, our broader regional growth strategy for the EMEA region and our intention to make ORGANO products and services more broadly available around the world," said ORGANO Chief Operating Officer, Norm Perrett.

