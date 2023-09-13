ORGANO® Introduces the World's First and Only Nespresso® Compatible Mushroom-Enhanced Italian Specialty Coffee Blend

News provided by

Organo

13 Sep, 2023, 14:31 ET

TRIESTE, Italy and HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ORGANO proudly revealed its best kept secret of the year, an innovative reformulation of its Nespresso compatible mushroom-enhanced Italian specialty coffee blend.

Continue Reading
ORGANO Espresso capsules, mushroom-enhanced Italian specialty coffee blends, offer the range of flavor and intensity coffee connoisseurs are looking for in their espresso. Available globally through ORGANO Independent Distribution Partners.
ORGANO Espresso capsules, mushroom-enhanced Italian specialty coffee blends, offer the range of flavor and intensity coffee connoisseurs are looking for in their espresso. Available globally through ORGANO Independent Distribution Partners.

"We were one of the first companies to launch a mushroom-enhanced coffee in 2008," said ORGANO Chief Strategy Officer, Shella Chua.  Chua continued, "We've expanded our award-winning specialty beverages line to bring the world another ORGANO first. Our mushroom-enhanced Nespresso compatible coffee blends serve as an extension of ORGANO's product promise to bring the treasures of the earth to the people of the world".

The three espresso products are blended and finished in Italy and use the highest quality coffees from Brazil, Peru and Uganda.  Each blend features the highest quality organic Ganoderma ('Reishi') mushroom, giving ORGANO Espresso the delicious flavor profile unique to ORGANO's award winning specialty coffee brands.

ORGANO Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Finn, said "The importance of doing transformative things like the mushroom enhanced Nespresso compatible pods in three different strengths and flavor profiles is what keeps ORGANO beyond just basic innovation and disruption and keeps the focus on transforming how people think about things that matter to them". Finn continued "It's great to create new product and service categories but it's even better to own highly valuable long existing categories like ORGANO has done with the Nespresso compatible pods."

ORGANO Espresso capsules, offer the range of flavor and intensity coffee connoisseurs are looking for in their espresso, including: a strong, intense, and full body "TRE", a balanced, rich, and bold flavored "DUE" and a delicate, refined, and smooth "UNO". The products are now available globally through ORGANO Independent Distribution Partners.

ORGANO, founded in 2008, is a global consumer brands company operating in more than 40 countries worldwide. ORGANO designs, develops and distributes world class consumer products and services through a vertical markets ecosystem model supporting online and off-line consumer purchasing around the world. Learn more about ORGANO at https://www.organoglobal.com

SOURCE Organo

Also from this source

ORGANO Receives Prestigious ASEAN Business Excellence Achievement Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.