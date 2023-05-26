ORGANO Receives Prestigious ASEAN Business Excellence Achievement Award

HONG KONG, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORGANO has received the highly esteemed ASEAN Business Excellence Achievement Award. This award was presented at the Gala Dinner of the ASEAN Leadership & Partnership Forum on May 11, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The awarding body, the ASEAN Leadership & Partnership Forum, is an annual high-level gathering that brings together government officials, business leaders, academics and think tank representatives to discuss the strategic challenges and opportunities within the ASEAN region.

ORGANO, honored with the ASEAN Business Excellence Achievement Award for its exceptional achievements and contributions to free enterprise, entrepreneurship, the ASEAN business community and society as a whole.
With a combined GDP of 2.3 trillion USD, ASEAN stands as the world's sixth largest economy. A highlight of the forum is the presentation of special ASEAN Awards, recognizing outstanding companies, entrepreneurs and business leaders who have made significant contributions to ASEAN's growth and prosperity.

This year, at the Gala Dinner, ORGANO was honored with the ASEAN Business Excellence Achievement Award, a prestigious recognition that celebrates remarkable success, entrepreneurial leadership and a commitment to societal progress.

ORGANO has exemplified these qualities and has shown dedication to advancing and promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. These exceptional achievements and contributions to free enterprise, entrepreneurship, the ASEAN business community and society as a whole have earned ORGANO this prestigious award.

"We extend much gratitude to the ASEAN Leadership & Partnership Forum for awarding ORGANO with the ASEAN Business Excellence Achievement Award," said Mr. Leonard Chin, Managing Director (Asia). "This recognition is a testament to ORGANO's commitment to sustainability and our continuous efforts to contribute to the betterment of society."

The ASEAN Business Excellence Achievement Award highlights ORGANO's exemplary performance in driving business success while making a positive impact on society. The company is dedicated to continuing to maintain and create sustainable and responsible business practices that align with the region's development goals.

About ORGANO
ORGANO, founded in 2008, is a global brands company operating in more than 40 countries worldwide. ORGANO designs, develops and distributes unique and interesting consumer products and services through a vertical market ecosystem model supporting online and off-line consumer purchasing. Learn more about ORGANO at https://www.organoglobal.com/.

