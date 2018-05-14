Organogenesis CEO Appointed to Massachusetts Biotechnology Council Board

"We need the best and brightest to guide us through new challenges and opportunities in the life sciences industry, which is why we're thrilled to welcome Gary Gillheeney to the MassBio Board of Directors," said Robert K. Coughlin, President and CEO of MassBio. "Gary's leadership experience at the helm of Organogenesis will be a great asset to MassBio as we work to bring further value to our member organizations and the individuals we serve."

MassBio is a not-for-profit organization representing more than 1,000 biotechnology companies, service organizations, research institutions and hospitals. The MassBio Board of Directors comprises a select group of life sciences leaders committed to guiding the organization in its mission to grow Massachusetts' life sciences industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives.

"I'm honored to serve on the MassBio board," said Gillheeney. "I look forward to working with other Massachusetts life sciences leaders to highlight the value our innovations bring to patients, the healthcare system and our state and national economies."

Gillheeney brings to the MassBio Board of Directors significant expertise in the medical device and biotechnology spaces. Under Gillheeney's leadership, Canton-based Organogenesis Inc. has grown to its current position as a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of products for the advanced wound care and surgical biologics markets. For his work at Organogenesis, Mr. Gillheeney was recognized as an "Entrepreneur of the Year" by Ernst & Young.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

About MassBio

MassBio is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1985 that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts life sciences industry. MassBio is committed to advancing Massachusetts' leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives. Representing more than 1000+ biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and healthcare, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry information, and services.

