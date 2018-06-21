Organogenesis Inc. Announces Support of American Diabetes Association

Organogenesis will also host a corporate symposium, "Innovations in Diabetic Wound Healing," at the ADA's 78th Scientific Sessions, held June 22-26 in Orlando, FL, and exhibit during the meeting trade show at Booth #616.

"As a global regenerative medicine company driven by a shared mission to empower healing, we work to provide opportunities for patients and health care professionals to learn more about state-of-the-art approaches to treat diabetic foot ulcers," said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis. "We are happy to support the ADA and its work to help Americans living with diabetes."

The Innovations in Diabetic Wound Healing Symposium, held Saturday, June 23 at 6 p.m., will feature clinical and industry experts in the area of wound healing, including Organogenesis Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs, Dr. Shabnam Vaezzadeh; Healogics Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Ennis; Healogics Medical Director, Dr. Jaime Wise; the Founder and President of the "Save A Leg, Save A Life" Foundation, Dr. Desmond Bell; and the Medical Director of the Acute Care Orthopedic Program at Genesis Hospital, Dr. Amy Tucker. The symposium will provide education on identification, treatment and healing of diabetic foot ulcers. To register or for more information, please visit https://professional.diabetes.org/sites/professional.diabetes.org/files/media/css_at-a-glance-ss18-5.29.18.pdf.

Slated for publication later this year, the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Compendium will address topics including DFU early screening and diagnosis, referral best practices, prevention strategies, and wound care and treatment options. The content for the Compendium is solely the responsibility of the ADA and ADA leadership.

Of the more than 29 million Americans living with diabetes, as many as 10 percent will experience a diabetic foot ulcer at some point in their lives. Unfortunately, 15 percent of DFU patients will undergo an amputation. More than 73,000 DFU-related amputations are performed each year in the United States due to complications from diabetes. Proper foot care and access to advanced wound care are critical to prevent amputation or premature death due to diabetic foot ulcers.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

