Organogenesis Showcases New Product Offerings and Research at SAWC Spring 2018

Organogenesis Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets, will feature its full suite of advanced wound care and surgical biologic product offerings at exhibit booth #419.

Scientific presentations will feature several products within the Organogenesis portfolio, and exhibit booth attendees will have the chance to learn more about the company's comprehensive wound care portfolio designed to empower personalized healing for a wide variety of wound types across the wound care continuum.

Organogenesis is also a proud sponsor of the Thursday, April 26 Lunch Symposium, "Understanding the Latest Evidence: A Fresh Look at the Use of Skin Substitutes Across the Wound Care Continuum," featuring speakers Daniel Kapp, MD; George Koullias, MD; and Katie C. Mowry, PhD.

POSTER AND ORAL PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:

Assessment of Composition and Specificity of Extracellular Matrix and Growth Factor Targets Within Dehydrated Amnion/Chorion Grafts

John P. McQuilling, PhD; Katie C. Mowry, PhD

Human Amnion/Chorion Grafts Alter the Gene Expression Profile of Cells Associated with the Wound Microenvironment In Vitro (POSTER AND ORAL PRESENTATION)

John P. McQuilling, PhD; MaryRose Kammer, MS; Katie C. Mowry, PhD

The Use of Indocyanine Green Fluorescent Angiography (LUNA) to Follow Improvements in Wound Healing After Application of a Fresh Amniotic Membrane

Thomas E. Serena, MD, FACS, MAPWCA, FACHM; Bryan Donor, DO; Keyer Patel, DO; Laura Serena, LPN; Judith A. Fulton, PhD

Fresh Amniotic Membrane: Uncovering the Mechanism of Action

Judith A. Fulton, PhD; Thomas E. Serena, MD, FACS, MAPWCA, FACHM

Use of Amniotic Suspension Allograft and a Dehydrated Amnion Chorion Graft to Treat Non-Healing Venous Leg Ulcers (POSTER AND ORAL PRESENTATION)

Windy Cole, DPM, FACFAS

Use of a Purified Native Collagen Matrix Plus Polyhexamethylene Biguanide (PHMB) Antimicrobial in the Management of Chronic Wounds

Woods, Gorenstein et al.

Use of a Purified Collagen Matrix Plus Polyhexamethylene Biguanide Antimicrobial in the Management of Non- Healing Pressure Ulcers

Oropallo et al.

Preliminary Evaluation of Purified Native Collagen Matrix with Polyhexamethylene Biguanide Reducing Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections and Altering Cytokine Profile Using a Porcine Deep Dermal Wound Model

Solis et al.

About Organogenesis Inc.

Organogenesis Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

