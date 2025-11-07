Organon Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Organon & Co. - OGN

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit us at https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ogn/ to learn more.

On October 27, 2025, the Company disclosed the resignation of CEO Kevin Ali following results from an internal investigation where an audit committee discovered that select U.S. wholesalers were asked to purchase additional Nexplanon at the end of several quarters between 2022 and 2025. The results of the investigation indicated that these sales represented less than 1% of the company's consolidated revenue for 2022, and 2024, yet the metrics enabled the Company to meet guidance, and certain external revenue expectations.

The investigation concerns whether Organon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

