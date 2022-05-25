Organs On Chips Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America| Lung Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Organs On Chips Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Organs On Chips Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Organs on Chips Market 2022-2026: Scope

The organs on chips market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The organ on chips market share growth by the lung segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The organ on chips market share growth by the lung segment will be significant during the forecast period. What are the significant trends in the market?

The growing number of partnerships and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and organs-on-chips manufacturers is one of the key organs on chips market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

The growing number of partnerships and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and organs-on-chips manufacturers is one of the key organs on chips market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The organs on chips market share are expected to increase by USD 73.91 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.34%.

The organs on chips market share are expected to increase by USD 73.91 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.34%. Who are the top players in the market?

Altis Biosystems Inc., AxoSim Inc., BICO Group AB, BiomimX Srl, BIOND Solutions BV, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Elveflow, TARA Biosystems Inc., and TissUse GmbH are some of the major market participants.

Organs on Chips Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, shortage of organ donors, and the need for early detection of drug toxicity and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the high cost of organ-on-chip may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Organs on Chips Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Lung



Liver



Heart



Kidney



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Organs on Chips Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist organs on chips market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organs on chips market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organs on chips market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organs on chips market vendors

Related Reports:

The nucleic acid amplification market share is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 1.47 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.73%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 1.47 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.73%. The predicted growth of the DNA sequencing market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 23.56 billion at a progressing CAGR of 20.85%. Download a sample now!

Organs On Chips Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 73.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.24 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allevi Inc., Altis Biosystems Inc., AxoSim Inc., BICO Group AB, BiomimX Srl, BIOND Solutions BV, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Elveflow, Emulate Inc., Hesperos Inc., InSphero AG, Kirkstall Ltd., MIMETAS BV, NETRI, Nortis Inc., SynVivo Inc., TARA Biosystems Inc., and TissUse GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Lung - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Lung - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lung - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Lung - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lung - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Liver - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Liver - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Liver - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Liver - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liver - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Heart - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Heart - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Heart - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Heart - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Heart - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Kidney - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Kidney - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Kidney - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Kidney - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Kidney - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AxoSim Inc.

Exhibit 97: AxoSim Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: AxoSim Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: AxoSim Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 BiomimX Srl

Exhibit 100: BiomimX Srl - Overview



Exhibit 101: BiomimX Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: BiomimX Srl - Key offerings

10.5 Elveflow

Exhibit 103: Elveflow - Overview



Exhibit 104: Elveflow - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Elveflow - Key offerings

10.6 Emulate Inc.

Exhibit 106: Emulate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Emulate Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Emulate Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 InSphero AG

Exhibit 109: InSphero AG - Overview



Exhibit 110: InSphero AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: InSphero AG - Key news



Exhibit 112: InSphero AG - Key offerings

10.8 Kirkstall Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Kirkstall Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Kirkstall Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Kirkstall Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 MIMETAS BV

Exhibit 116: MIMETAS BV - Overview



Exhibit 117: MIMETAS BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: MIMETAS BV - Key offerings

10.10 Nortis Inc.

Exhibit 119: Nortis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nortis Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Nortis Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SynVivo Inc.

Exhibit 122: SynVivo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: SynVivo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: SynVivo Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TissUse GmbH

Exhibit 125: TissUse GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 126: TissUse GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: TissUse GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio