Orgvue unveils Henshaw suite of AI platform capabilities

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgvue, the organizational design and planning software platform, today announced Henshaw AI, a range of new platform capabilities that automate data insight into organizational structure, reducing manual effort and rapidly surfacing opportunities for workforce transformation.

Henshaw AI brings to life the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in workforce design and transformation through generative AI and machine learning built into the Orgvue software platform.

The new suite includes Henshaw Roles and Henshaw Assistant, which are both available to customers through an early access program. More capabilities will be added during 2026.

Named after George Holt Henshaw, who drafted the first organizational chart, these new platform capabilities enhance human judgment for faster, more confident decisions in a constantly changing business environment.

Oliver Shaw, CEO of Orgvue, commented:

"We believe that AI will not replace the workforce but transform it. Henshaw is built to support human judgment by automating the time-consuming steps of workforce design, so people can focus on what matters: thoughtful design for human-AI collaboration that improves productivity and profitability."

Henshaw Roles takes on the heavy lifting of creating the foundation for job architecture by automatically grouping similar positions into clearly defined roles, role clusters, and job families. This reduces weeks or months of manual data work to minutes, accelerating organizational design, workforce planning, and talent strategy significantly.

Henshaw Assistant is Orgvue's conversational, natural language interface that helps HR, transformation, and workforce planning leaders make faster, smarter decisions. It lets users ask natural language questions about their data to uncover organizational insights that prompt action. This helps organizational design teams spend less time structuring data and more time acting on it.

Stacey Anderson, Director of Organizational Strategy and Effectiveness at early access customer, Salesforce, said:

"Orgvue's automated role-clustering capability will save a huge amount of time in surfacing opportunities for organizational redesign, workforce planning, and cost reduction. What we've seen so far is truly game changing for design work."

Orgvue is committed to safe, human-centric AI that builds trust with customers, regulators, and other stakeholders. The company follows stringent global data security and compliance procedures and protects customer data using dedicated LLMs.

About Orgvue

Orgvue is an organizational design and planning platform that empowers your business to transform its workforce by understanding the work people do and the skills they have. Our platform connects strategy to structure, providing clarity of vision, so you can build a more adaptable, better performing organization that thrives in a constantly changing world of work.

The world's largest and best-known enterprises and consulting firms use Orgvue to visualize and model current and future states of the organization and make faster, more informed decisions. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

