ORHub Announces Agreement with Arkansas Ambulatory Surgery Center

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) (the "Company" or "ORHub"), a SaaS-based healthcare data analytics company uniquely focused on the business of surgery to improve the profitability of health systems, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announces that ORHub has signed an agreement with a new ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas.

"We are extremely delighted to expand our geographic reach into the Arkansas region with a new state-of-the-art ambulatory center. This will mark our first facility in the ASC market and we look forward to the Surgical Spotlight™'s economic contribution to the financial management of surgery centers," said Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub. "As we have previously indicated, the early market orders discussed in 2018 are now converting into new billings. It is evident that the pay-per-use business model resonates with various healthcare facilities and provides ORHub with recurring revenue opportunities while generating a high level of return on investment for our clients. With over 5,500 hospitals and 5,500 ASCs in the U.S. and over 50 million surgical and non-surgical cases conducted annually, we have a vast market opportunity and look forward to further penetration led by the Company's national direct and indirect sales and distribution channels."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, born from the Microsoft for Start-Ups program, is an advanced surgical software provider focused on the Business of Surgery through the foundation of electronic data capture at the point-of- surgical care to improve workflow, simplify work processes and access data intelligence. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry including providers, patients, the government and the medical device vendors. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

Hospitals and surgeons can make data-driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Tempe, Arizona; Newport and Laguna Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

To view a previously released Microsoft Case Study on HOI and ORHub visit:

https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/hoi-health-azure

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

ORHub Contact:

Jason Brown, Shareholder Communications

jason.brown@orhub.com

714-228-5667 Media Relations: Cathy Loos, Senior Media Relations Specialist cathy.loos@orhub.com 347.334.4135

SOURCE ORHub, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.orhub.com

