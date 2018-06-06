ORHub Announces Sponsorship of The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Annual Meeting

"We are delighted to sponsor this annual meeting that is one of the largest aggregation of leading orthopaedic surgeons in the U.S.," commented Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub. "The programs are designed to provide the latest in sports medicine management, treatment, technique, research and technology. We look forward to providing demonstrations of our transformative software that is currently used by orthopaedic surgeons to analyze procedures, materials and performance in real-time. We look to advance our high-powered technology to lower the cost of healthcare and improve outcomes by empowering our surgeons with smart data analytics to make value-based decisions."

In-Booth Demonstration:

Thursday, July 5 at 10:45AM PST, Booth 716, Exhibit Hall, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, California

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is an advanced surgical software provider focused on real-time surgical data analytics. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data. ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals under- standing costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

To view a previously released Microsoft Case Study on HOI and ORHub visit: https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/hoi-health-azure

About AOSSM

The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) is the premier global, sports medicine organization representing the interests of orthopaedic surgeons and other professionals who provide comprehensive health services for the care of athletes and active people of all ages and levels. We cultivate evidence-based knowledge, provide extensive educational programming, and promote emerging research that advances the science and practice of sports medicine. AOSSM is also a founding partner of the STOP Sports Injuries campaign to prevent overuse and traumatic injuries in kids. For more information, visit www.sportsmed.org.

