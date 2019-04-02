ORHub Presents Surgical Spotlight™ at Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) 2019 Global Surgical Conference and Expo

TEMPE, Ariz. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) (the "Company" or "ORHub"), a SaaS-based healthcare data analytics company uniquely focused on the business of surgery to improve the profitability of health systems, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announces that ORHub is sharing its Surgical SpotlightTM efficiency dashboard at the AORN 2019 Global Surgical Conference and Expo from April 7-9 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"AORN is the world's largest association for perioperative nurses and this serves as a unique opportunity to engage with direct users of ORHub's Surgical SpotlightTM analytics platform," said Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub. "There will be over 5000 attendees of which over 2000 participants have influence over buying decisions for their facilities. We expect an interactive dialogue on how the nursing community can benefit from technology solutions that will alleviate the burden of care due to complex institutional inefficiencies."

Date: April 7-9, 2019 Booth: 3138 Location: Music City Center, Nashville, Tennessee

Surgical SpotlightTM is a differentiated platform that links OR efficiency metrics to real-time cost data for materials and labor. Implementation of the Surgical SpotlightTM custom dashboard is lightweight and doesn't require EHR integration, costly analysts or complicated software. Its cloud-based data feeds populate dynamic dashboards that can be used by administrators, surgeons and nurses.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, born from the Microsoft for Start-Ups program, is an advanced surgical software provider focused on Revolutionizing the Business of SurgeryTM through the foundation of electronic data capture at the point-of- surgical care to improve workflow, simplify work processes and access real-time data intelligence. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry including providers, patients, the government and the medical device vendors. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

Hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data-driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Tempe, Arizona; Newport and Laguna Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

To view a previously released Microsoft Case Study on HOI and ORHub visit:

https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/hoi-health-azure

