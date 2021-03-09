Ori Fragman Joins Intezer's Advisory Board

Intezer's cyber immune system of good and bad code applies to many areas of security. Tweet this

"Intezer's technology has proven to be uniquely valuable and disruptive in comparison with other solutions," said Fragman. "Their experienced leadership and talented team have the DNA to succeed in an evolving threat landscape where SolarWinds and similar attacks have evaded existing security products."

"There is a heightened need for companies to protect their containers, K8s and VMs against the latest threats," said Itai Tevet, CEO and Co-founder of Intezer. "Ori's understanding of cloud security challenges, especially in the European market, will add tremendous value."

Recent additions to Intezer's advisory board include Branden Newman , CISO of MGM Resorts International, and Christiaan Beek.

