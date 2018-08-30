Orianne Collins Hosts Exclusive OC Jewellery Event at Fred Segal Sunset Boulevard

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orianne Collins, jewelry designer and philanthropist, as well as wife of famed rock legend Phil Collins, debuted her new OC Jewellery "Silver" collection at Fred Segal in West Hollywood, California on August 23rd. Orianne hosted an intimate luncheon at new hautespot Tesse, followed by a jam-packed event where the jewelry designer showed off red-carpet looks to a select group of A-listers, celebrity stylists, hipsters and fashionistas.

Orianne Collins and Phillip Bloch

The "Silver" collection is inspired by her extensive travels and heritage, with pieces ranging in price from $250 to $5,000. Orianne created styles all her own featuring an exceptional range of pieces that can be customized to uniquely suit the individual who wears it. Each collection is marked by European craftsmanship and expresses the purest form of luxury.

After recently launching her OC Jewellery flagship location in Miami Design District, Orianne announced to LA media on Thursday that in December she is launching a skincare line, OC Cosmetics, made of precious and semi-precious stones, and formulated for women of all ages. She will also be partnering with internationally renowned artist Romero Britto for a holiday jewelry collection.

The skincare collection, along with all OC Jewellery collections, can be shopped at OrianneCollins.com or at the flagship store where a percentage of all sales worldwide benefit Little Dreams Foundation, a charity founded by Orianne and husband Phil to help children with little to no means to fulfill their dreams.

