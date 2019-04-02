ORIC Pharmaceuticals Presents Evidence of Glucocorticoid Receptor-Mediated Cancer Treatment Resistance at the AACR Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies against treatment-resistant cancers, today presented new preclinical data on its lead program ORIC-101, a selective and potent glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist, at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, GA.

The data were presented in a poster "ORIC-101 Reverses a GR-Driven EMT-like Phenotype and Sensitizes TNBC Cells to Chemotherapy (Abstract #3822)" during the Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics poster session.

The Company's research findings provide insight into the molecular basis of GR-mediated resistance to chemotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). GR was found to activate multiple biological pathways involved in therapy resistance, including epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), stemness and anti-apoptosis. Using a murine TNBC xenograft model, oral administration of ORIC-101 reversed these effects and restored sensitivity to chemotherapy.

The Company plans to initiate multiple Phase 1b studies of ORIC-101 in combination with other anti-cancer agents in patients with advanced solid tumors, the first of which is expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2019.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on making cancer treatments more effective by addressing mechanisms of resistance. ORIC's lead asset, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor. ORIC's pipeline also includes an orally-available small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as other undisclosed programs targeting mechanisms of oncology therapy resistance. ORIC's scientific founders are Charles Sawyers, MD, and Scott Lowe, PhD, who have strong records of discovering novel targets in cancer that have led to innovative treatments. The company has assembled strong leadership and scientific teams and a board with extensive experience in drug development and financing. ORIC is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including The Column Group, Topspin Partners, OrbiMed, EcoR1, Fidelity, Foresite and others. ORIC is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

