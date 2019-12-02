ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, announced that Matthew Panuwat, Chief Business Officer of ORIC, will present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10:50 a.m. ET in New York City.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. ORIC's lead program, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to treatment resistance to multiple classes of anti-cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC's pipeline also includes an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as other undisclosed programs targeting mechanisms of oncology therapeutic resistance. ORIC's scientific founders, Charles Sawyers, MD, and Scott Lowe, PhD, have long records of discovering novel targets in cancer that have led to innovative treatments. The company has assembled strong leadership and scientific teams, and a board with extensive experience in drug development and financing. ORIC is funded by leading biotechnology investors and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please go to http://oricpharma.com/.

