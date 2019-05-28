ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on making cancer treatments more effective by addressing mechanisms of resistance, announced that Jacob Chacko, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference held June 4-7th at the Grand Hyatt in New York. Dr. Chacko will present on Thursday, June 6th at 8:30am ET.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on making cancer treatments more effective by addressing mechanisms of resistance. ORIC's lead program, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to treatment resistance to multiple classes of anti-cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC's pipeline also includes an orally-available small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as other undisclosed programs targeting mechanisms of oncology therapy resistance. ORIC's scientific founders are Charles Sawyers, MD, and Scott Lowe, PhD, who have long records of discovering novel targets in cancer that have led to innovative treatments. The company has assembled strong leadership and scientific teams and a board with extensive experience in drug development and financing. ORIC is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including The Column Group, Topspin Partners, OrbiMed, EcoR1, Fidelity, Foresite and others. ORIC is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

