Orico Data Matrix, 1st Real-Time Hybrid Storage for Post-Production

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orico Tech is proud to announce the launch of the Orico Data Matrix (DMM), a groundbreaking device that combines advanced technology with innovative storage solutions, designed to enhance productivity and creativity for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Unique Hybrid Storage Solution

The Orico DMM stands out in the market as the first real-time hybrid storage system for post-production. Developed in cooperation with Western Digital (WD), the DMM integrates cutting-edge storage technology that seamlessly blends SSD speed with HDD capacity. This unique feature ensures optimal performance and reliability, making it an indispensable tool for creative professionals.

Innovative Design, Unmatched Performance

The Orico DMM redefines data management with its sleek design and powerful capabilities. Engineered to deliver high performance in a compact form factor, the DMM is perfect for creators on the go. With its cutting-edge hardware and innovative features, the Orico DMM ensures seamless multitasking and enhanced efficiency.

Key Features:

3000MB/s Editing Speed: Enables smooth and efficient editing workflows.

Hybrid SSD+WD Red™ Storage: Combines performance and reliability.

RAID Stacking: Ensures data redundancy and enhanced performance.

Silent Operation: Operates quietly for a distraction-free environment.

Seamless Apple Integration: Optimized for use with Apple devices.

Designed for Creators

The Orico DMM is built with creators in mind. Its powerful hardware and versatile design cater to the needs of photographers, videographers, designers, and other creative professionals. The DMM's high-resolution display support and robust graphics capabilities make it an ideal tool for visual projects.

Sustainable and Durable

Orico is committed to sustainability and quality. The DMM is constructed with eco-friendly materials and designed for durability, ensuring it stands the test of time while minimizing environmental impact.

Availability and Pricing

Now launching on Kickstarter with exclusive discounts for early adopters and returning fans. Don't miss the chance to be among the first to experience the future of data management.

For more information and to back the project, visit our Kickstarter page.

About Orico

Orico Tech has been a leader in data transmission and storage solutions since 2009. We focus on innovation, quality, and user-centric design, constantly pushing the boundaries of technology.

