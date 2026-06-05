Oridian Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List for Second Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oridian Capital Partners ("Oridian"), formerly known as HCI Equity Partners, announced today that it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row. The list honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Oridian is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"Earning a spot on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for a second consecutive year is a validating honor for our team," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at Oridian. "It demonstrates that our continued efforts to keep abreast of evolving workplace demands, provide competitive compensation, and support professional development are making a real impact. We believe in work-life balance and transparent communication within our firm and across our portfolio companies and consider Oridian a truly great place to work. We are pleased to see that culture recognized once again on a national level."

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2026.

About Oridian Capital Partners

Oridian Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented, family and founder-owned service, distribution, and manufacturing companies. The firm targets entry points in large, stable, fragmented North American markets and drives transformational growth through disciplined M&A consolidation and operational excellence. Oridian is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.oridiancapital.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Disclaimer: Oridian has paid a fee to be considered for this recognition. This recognition is based on the analysis of and information gathered by Inc. using its own criteria and methodologies. The complete list of companies considered for this award is not known to Oridian. There is no guarantee that similar awards will be obtained by Oridian in the future.

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SOURCE Oridian Capital Partners