Oridian Capital Partners-Backed ACR Acquires RediBagUSA

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR (AmerCareRoyal, LLC) acquires Pennsylvania based RediBagUSA ("RediBagUSA"). RediBagUSA has served the grocery, restaurant, deli, medical and industrial markets across the United States for more than 65 years.

Founded in 1957, RediBagUSA is a supplier of reusable retail bags, paper products and packaging solutions. The company offers reusable, recyclable and compostable packaging products, as well as food safety bags, gloves, trash can liners and other operational supplies. RediBagUSA serves customers in the grocery, restaurant, deli, medical and industrial markets.

"This acquisition represents another important milestone in ACR's growth journey," said Scott Milberg, Chief Executive Officer of ACR. "By bringing RediBagUSA into our organization, we are expanding our product breadth and strengthening our ability to meet evolving customer needs. Their sourcing expertise, brand portfolio, and customer relationships complement our platform well and create meaningful opportunities for continued expansion."

"Oridian is pleased to support ACR in this next phase of growth," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at Oridian Capital Partners. "RediBagUSA is the eleventh acquisition under Oridian's ownership and continues to underscore ACR's disciplined approach to building scale through businesses that align strategically and culturally. We believe this combination positions ACR for sustained value creation."

RediBagUSA's Jeff Rabiea will remain actively involved following the acquisition, alongside key members of the management team.

About ACR

ACR is a provider of packaging and preparation products serving the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, education, industrial, hospitality and healthcare markets. Through its family of brands and distribution network across North America, ACR supplies customers with packaging and operational products. For more information, visit weareacr.com.

About Oridian Capital Partners

Oridian Capital Partners (formerly HCI Equity Partners) is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family- and founder-owned service, distribution and manufacturing businesses. The firm invests in North American markets and supports portfolio companies through acquisitions and operational improvement. Oridian is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit oridiancapital.com.

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Christina Maldonado

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SOURCE Oridian Capital Partners