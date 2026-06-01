Oridian Capital Partners Launches AnchorPoint Foundations to Build a Foundation Repair and Waterproofing Platform

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oridian Capital Partners ("Oridian"), a lower middle market private equity firm formerly known as HCI Equity Partners, today announced the formation of AnchorPoint Foundations ("AnchorPoint"). AnchorPoint is building a platform of high-quality brands specializing in foundation repair, crawl space encapsulation, basement waterproofing, concrete lifting, and related technical services.

AnchorPoint's initial family of brands includes Foundation Repair Services (North Carolina), B.A.M. Basements and Masons (Iowa), Cornerstone Foundation Repair and Waterproofing (North Carolina), Champion Waterproofing (Pennsylvania), and Edens Structural Solutions (Oklahoma). Each company will continue operating under its own trusted local brand, supported by the shared resources, infrastructure, and expertise of the AnchorPoint network. Oridian intends to make significant investments in the team and infrastructure, and in the expansion of AnchorPoint's brand portfolio through targeted acquisitions.

"The foundation repair and waterproofing industry represents an attractive opportunity to build a scaled platform in an essential services category," said Doug McCormick, Chief Investment Officer of Oridian. "We are excited to partner with a group of high-quality operators who have built trusted businesses in their respective markets and are well-positioned for continued growth."

"AnchorPoint reflects Oridian's strategy of building strong service platforms in tandem with experienced local management teams," said Nate Novak, Managing Director of Oridian. We look forward to supporting our partners as we continue to invest together in their people, expand their capabilities, and deliver quality service to homeowners."

ABOUT ANCHORPOINT FOUNDATIONS

AnchorPoint Foundations is a platform dedicated to partnering with foundation repair and waterproofing businesses. AnchorPoint's family of brands specializes in foundation repair, waterproofing, concrete lifting, and crawl space services, with an emphasis on delivering high-quality residential and commercial solutions.

For more information or inquiries regarding partnership opportunities, please visit: www.anchorpointfoundations.com.

ABOUT ORIDIAN CAPITAL PARTNERS

Oridian Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented, family and founder-owned service, distribution, and manufacturing companies. The firm targets entry points in large, stable, fragmented North American markets and drives transformational growth through disciplined M&A consolidation and operational excellence. Oridian is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.oridiancapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

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SOURCE Oridian Capital Partners