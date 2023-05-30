ORIEN Member Presentations at 2023 ASCO Demonstrate Unique Value of Aster Insights' Data

Research Focuses on Cancer Immunotherapy, Tumor Biology, and Inherited Risks

TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aster Insights ("the Company"), the leading provider of technology-enabled data and analytics solutions for oncology discovery, today announced its participation as a research partner at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL. An oral presentation and three posters will be presented at this year's ASCO meeting, utilizing the lifetime patient-consented longitudinal clinicogenomic data from the Company's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN) AVATAR program. These presentations highlight the research partnerships and collaboration of Aster Insights and 18 premier cancer centers that comprise ORIEN.

"We are thrilled to be selected for these diverse presentations at ASCO that showcase the incredible work of ORIEN and Aster Insights," said Jill Kolesar, PharmD, Director of the Precision Medicine Center at the Markey Cancer Center and Chair of the ORIEN Executive Advisory Committee. "The partnership in research and broad national collaboration that define our work help drive critical breakthroughs in discovery and the development of next generation treatments for cancer patients."

The research projects focus on cancer immunotherapy, risk reduction, and reporting inherited cancer risks. Partnering with the ORIEN members, Aster Insights enables critical scientific intelligence and insights to advance patient care by providing the richest real-world dataset in oncology, comprised of whole exome sequencing (WES), whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS), germline data, and lifetime clinical patient data.

The full schedule of ORIEN presentations for June 3rd:

  • Molecular Basis for Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Clinical Science Symposium: Deepak Vadehra, DO, from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will present an oral presentation titled, "Transcriptional metabolic profiling in young onset colorectal cancer (CRC) patients". The full symposium offers 1.5 CE credits. (Abstract 3509)
    Time: 4:30-4:42p CDT
    Location: Hall D2
  • Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy Poster Session: Xuefeng Wang, PhD, from Moffitt Cancer Center will present a poster session titled, "Incorporating long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) into genome-wide biomarker screening for prognostic gene signatures of immunotherapy outcomes." (Abstract 2617/ Poster 459)
    Time: 9a-12p CDT
    Location: Hall A
  • Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Poster Session: Timothy Shaw, PhD, from Moffitt Cancer Center will present a poster session titled, "Genetic heterogeneity between paired primary and metastatic solid tumors and implications for neoantigen-based personalized cancer vaccines." (Abstract 3126/ Poster 324)
    Time: 9a-12p CDT
    Location: Hall A
  • Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Hereditary Cancer Poster Session: Dr. Megan Hutchcraft from the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center, will present a poster session titled, "Clinical utility of reporting research genetic predisposition testing results to Total Cancer Care participants." (Abstract 10602/ Poster 235)
    Time: 2:15-5:15p CDT
    Location: Hall A 

Aster Insights looks forward to meeting with ASCO attendees, oncology colleagues and research partners, at our booth (#23174) throughout the conference.

For more information about our ASCO presentations, please contact Aster Insights at: [email protected]

About Aster Insights
Aster Insights is a leading oncology-focused bioinformatics solutions company advancing precision medicine and transforming cancer care through clinical and molecular data and analytics tools. The company's innovative dataset accelerates the discovery, development, and delivery of personalized therapies. Aster Insights is the only bioinformatics company that has lifetime, patient-consented longitudinal clinical data, coupled with whole exome (WES) and whole transcriptome (WTS) sequencing, for both tumor and germline data. Aster Insight's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), an alliance of NCI-Designated cancer centers that gather de-identified and lifetime-consented clinical and genomic patient data for research purposes, enables a collaborative approach to medical product discovery. Learn more at www.AsterInsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

