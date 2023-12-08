ORIEN to Present Abstracts at 65th Annual ASH Meeting Utilizing Aster Insights' Avatar Platform

Presentations focus on multiple myeloma including longitudinal study of response to anti-BCMA CAR-T therapy

 TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aster Insights, the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery, today announced upcoming research presentations at the American Society of Hematology's (ASH) 65th Annual Meeting, December 9-12 in San Diego, CA.

Three abstracts will be shared at this year's ASH meeting by Moffitt Cancer Center, which co-founded the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN) in 2006.  The investigations all utilize patient data from Aster Avatar, the best-in-class, deepest multimodal dataset for discovery research in oncology.

The schedule of presentations and highlights include:

  • Rafael Renatino-Canevarolo, PhD, Ex Vivo Mathematical Myeloma Advisor (EMMA) – a Clinical, Molecular, and Phenotypic Platform to Tailor Personalized Therapeutic Strategies for Multiple Myeloma (abstract 2280)

Presentation time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM

Examining the impact of a state-of-the-art platform for clinical-informed decisions, research advancement, and preclinical compound testing called the "Ex Vivo Mathematical Myeloma Advisor" (EMMA) on drug discovery and understanding of drug interaction for multiple myeloma patients.

  • Praneeth Reddy Sudalagunta, PhD, Selinexor Disrupts Epigenetic Programing and Modulates Immunogenicity in Multiple Myeloma (abstract 3301)

Presentation time: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Investigating the cellular mechanisms of Selinexor (SELI) resistance leading to an immunogenic cell state.

  • Ciara L. Freeman, PhD, MSc, FRCPC, MRCP, Single Cell RNA Sequencing of Sequential Samples before and after BCMA-Directed CAR-T Reveal Features Associated with Non-Durable Response, Exhausted T-Cells and Decreased Expression of Genes Encoding Key Surface Targets in Particular in Patients with Extramedullary Disease (abstract 3304)

Presentation time: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Longitudinal single cell analysis to identify factors associated with response, or therapeutic failure, to FDA approved anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) directed CAR-T cell therapy.

"ASH is a unique opportunity to demonstrate the impactful discoveries resulting from ORIEN and Aster Insights' discovery solutions," said Anand Shah, MD, Aster Insights CEO. "This year, we are proud to showcase our collaborative work with Moffitt Cancer Center's scientists that continues to push the envelope of multiple myeloma research and patient care."

About Aster Insights

Aster Insights is the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery. We partner with drug, biologics, diagnostics, and medical device developers to accelerate oncology product discovery and development. Aster Insights leads the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), a consortium of the nation's leading cancer centers that conduct Total Cancer Care®, the world's largest and longest running observational research study in oncology. Together, we are changing the way cancer is studied, treated, and prevented. Learn more at www.AsterInsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Aster Insights

News Releases in Similar Topics

